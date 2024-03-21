



Newham Council is encouraging the community to pledge to pick up a bag of litter – or more – for the Keep Britain Tidys Great British Spring Clean campaign as the charity marks its 70th anniversary

Newham Council has thrown its support behind an effort to clear litter from the borough's streets and public spaces as part of Great Britain Tidy's Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean campaign, which will run from March 15 to 31, encouraging residents of Newham to demonstrate their pride in their locality by taking part in a massive litter pick. Council supporting the charity's #BigBagChallenge – a plea for the public to pledge, via the charity's website, to collect a bag or more of litter from streets, parks and beauty spots to protect our vibrant communities and precious habitats of wild animals. Newham Council is holding litter collection events with community wards, residents' groups and schools across the borough. Check out just a few of the events happening near you: date time Organizer location Attend the event Saturday, March 16 10:30 – 11:30 Newham Woodcraft Folk Forest Lane Park entrance For young people aged 0-20 years Find out more Saturday, March 16 12 noon – 3 p.m Born anywhere: Made in Newham Bartle Avenue park entrance Adults and children are welcome. Find out more Saturday, March 16 11:00 – 13:00 Saiva Munnetta Sangam in United Kingdom Sailsbury Road, E12 Adults and children are welcome. Find out more Thursday, March 21 14:00 – 15:00 Newham College London Streets and parks, E6 N/A Friday March 22 10:00 – 12:00 Curious by nature Beckton County Park. Meet at the Will Thorne Pavilion car park Adults and children are welcome. Find out more Saturday March 23 11:00 – 13:00 Love E15 Manor Road Greenway Ramp, E15 Adults and children are welcome. Find out more Saturday March 23 10:00 – 13:00 BEAT Beckton 100 Evelyn Dennington Road, E6 Adults and children are welcome. Find out more Sunday, March 24 13:00 – 15:00 Echo 7 Woodgrange Road N/A Friday March 29 10:00 – 12:00 Plashet Park Neighborhood Association Plashet Park and surrounding streets Adults and children are welcome. Find out more Friday March 29 10:00 – 12:00 Newham Muslim Forum Adults and children are welcome. Find out more Monday April 1st 11:00 – 15:00 Telemo Football Club Parks and roads Adults and children are welcome. Find out more To coincide with the launch of the Great British Spring Clean 2024, we've also introduced our new community litter collection service. The service will be available all year round, supporting residents to organize their waste collection events from start to finish. During last year's campaign, Newham Council's Waste Reduction Team supported hardworking volunteers from the Newham Muslim Forum as they planned an impressive eight litter collection events across Newham mosques, which coincided with Ramadan. Around 12 other organizations from across the borough joined forces to beautify the area during the events – and members hope to do even more this year. For their efforts, both organizations were awarded the charity's External Organizer award, which recognizes a scheme linked to a local authority that has gone above and beyond waste management. Representatives were invited to receive the award at a parliamentary party to mark the launch of the Great British Spring Clean 2024 campaign. This year's campaign comes as Keep Britain Tidy marks its platinum anniversary, having been founded by members of the Women's Institute in 1954. To mark their 70th anniversary, people can make a #Platinum pledge, such as sh. by picking 70 items, 70 bags or spending 70 minutes in the great outdoor waste collection. The charity reports that last year: 96% of participants agreed that they felt they had made a difference in their local area.

84% agreed that the Great British Spring Clean helped them feel inspired to do more to protect the environment. Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, said:K “The Great British Spring Clean simply wouldn't be possible without the support of our community partners.

“We are very grateful for the continued support from Newham Council. The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way for councils to support residents to really show their pride in where they live and connect with like-minded people, taking serious and immediate action to protect the environment on their doorstep. “Local authorities play a critical role in engaging and supporting volunteers on the ground. Whether it's a pledge to pick a bag – or our 70th anniversary, Newham Council can be proud to see their armies of #LitterHeroes volunteers carrying out these acts of kindness to do [county/city/village etc.] a cleaner, safer place for our future generations”. Get involved in the Great British Spring Clean today by pledging to: www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean; and using the hashtags #GBSpringClean #BigBagChallenge

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newham.gov.uk/news/article/1250/newham-council-says-the-environment-belongs-to-everyone-as-they-call-on-volunteers-to-join-mass-litter-clean-up

