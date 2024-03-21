World News Brief: Dignity and Justice Key to Ending Evil of Racial Discrimination Methane Emissions Update Latest Mpox Fostering Peacebuilding

Thursday's international day highlights this theme, as well as the importance of recognition, justice and development opportunities for those of African descent, said Secretary General Antônio Guterres.

He said the results of entrenched racism continue to be devastating: stolen opportunities; dignity is denied; violated rights; lives taken and lives destroyed.

The African diaspora faces a unique history of systemic and institutionalized racism and profound challenges, he continued.

We must respond to that reality by learning from and building on the tireless advocacy of people of African descent. This includes governments advancing policies and other measures to eliminate racism against people of African descent.

Racist algorithms

He also singled out the recent controversy involving some artificial intelligence tools which have reportedly been unable to eliminate racist tropes and stereotypes even by highly advanced algorithms, calling on tech firms to urgently address racial bias in AI .

IN a joint statement an independent UN group Human Rights Council– The appointed experts said the international day was a time to assess the continuing gaps in efforts to protect the hundreds of millions whose human rights continue to be violated due to racial discrimination.

It is also an opportunity to recommit to our promise to fight all forms of racism everywhere.

They noted that racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance continue to be the cause of conflict around the world.

We are witnessing a dangerous regression in the fight against racism and racial discrimination in many areas, experts said.

Minorities, people of African descent, people of Asian descent, indigenous peoples, migrants, including asylum seekers and refugees, are particularly vulnerable as they often face discrimination in all aspects of their lives based on their racial, ethnic or nationality, skin color or origin.

States must implement international rights obligations, conventions and declarations to which they are parties, they added. Special Rapporteurs and other rights experts are independent from the UN or any government and receive no salary for their work.

Address methane emissions now to slow global warming

Addressing methane emissions now is essential to meet The Paris Agreement aim to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2050, according to a new report released by the UN-backed Global Methane Forum on Wednesday.

The forum is meeting in Genevaorganized by the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the Coalition for Climate and Clean Air convened by the UN Environment Program and other partners.

Political momentum is building toward methane mitigation, and new technology is allowing more accurate measurements, revealing the urgent need to turn commitment into real cuts, the Forum said in a press release.

Nearly 500 participants from around the world shared success stories to catalyze methane emission reductions in line with the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to reduce emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by the end of this decade . There are now 157 countries and the European Union on board.

A powerful greenhouse gas, methane has a warming effect over 80 times greater than CO 2 over a 20-year periodmeaning that action to cut emissions now could unlock significant short-term benefits for climate action.

The gas is responsible for about 30% of total warming since the Industrial Revolution and is the second largest contributor to global warming after CO. 2 .

Turning commitments into action

UNECE Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean opened the plenary session on Tuesday by making a global call to mobilize more ambitious action: Alongside the decarbonisation of energy systems, methane emissions must be addressed in government plans for stronger climate action.

Meeting the targets of the Global Methane Pledge could reduce global warming by at least 0.2 C by 2050.

Given the devastation and suffering caused by extreme weather events, especially in the most vulnerable countries, the world simply cannot afford to miss this opportunityshe added.

Mpox deaths fall everywhere except Africa, expert panel says

Mpox cases are falling everywhere except in Africa, a UN health agency panel of experts has said, warning that the virus is causing high mortality among children under 15.

Meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization in Geneva to advise the World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the African Mpox strain appears to have a different genetic blueprint than other outbreaks reported worldwide.

Experts on the panel emphasized the need to monitor and find the source of an ongoing Mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been linked to 265 deaths.

Dr. WHO's Kate OBrien said the agency was encouraging countries to be proactive, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo, to access the vaccine, use the vaccine and make evaluations of the vaccine's performance, which we expect to be very high.

Vaccines should be used in at-risk communities and non-high-risk populations, the panel said.

But experts highlighted problems caused by poor vaccine access in parts of Africa and called for greater investment in M-pox vaccine research.

The WHO announced that Mpox was no longer a public health emergency last May.

Demand for peacebuilding outstrips supply

Amid an intensification and multiplication of crises, demand for UN peacebuilding support continues to outstrip supply, the Secretary-General said in a new report published on Wednesday.

The wars that grab the headlines today only underscore the need to invest now in sustainable peace for tomorrow, Antonio Guterres said.

Covering the period from January 1 to December 31, the report notes that in 2023 the Peacebuilding Fund approved over $200 million for projects in 36 countries and territories, including empowering women and youth.

Redouble peacebuilding efforts

While the General Assembly's decision to provide assessed contributions to the Fund starting in 2025 marked a historic moment, the Fund reached its lowest level of liquidity since its inception due to a drop in contributions last year.

This is a time to redouble, not scale back, peacebuilding efforts, said Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support Elizabeth Spehar.

This year's report shows again that peacebuilding works: stronger institutions and inclusive dialogues help break and prevent cycles of violence.