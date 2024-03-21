International
Metal detector looking for World War II relics finds medieval papal artifact instead
A man using a metal detector to search for World War II relics found a medieval artifact in Poland, a local museum said.
The Kamień Museum of Earth History announced the “incredible” discovery on Tuesday. According to the museum's news release, a man identified as Jacek Ukowski found part of a “medieval papal bull with lead.”
A papal bull is a type of public decree or statute issued by a pope during his reign. Many ancient papal bulls included a metal seal, which would make it detectable by a metal detector.
Bull fragments were inscribed with a Roman numeral and a partial name. Because the inscription is not “completely preserved,” the museum said it cannot be used to identify which pope the relic may be associated with, but dates the item to somewhere between 1303 and 1352.
The location of the find made it even more surprising. There are a number of areas in Poland where papal bulls have been found and traced back to their issuers, the museum said, but instead of being found near a church or in the city center, these fragments were found alongside a set of train tracks. . The museum said there are many ways this could have happened, from the bull being lost in transit or even deliberate destruction and abandonment, but there is no way to tell what exactly led to its burial near the tracks.
“This will probably be another unsolved mystery for us. It is likely that we will never find an answer to it. Especially since the bull is only left in a fragment,” the museum said.
This is not the first time Ukowski has found a papal bull. He made a similar discovery in February, according to the museum and a local newspaper. Ukowski donated both relics to the museum. Overall, it is the third such object found in the region recently, the museum said.
