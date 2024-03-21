Call for urgent agreement on international agreement to prepare for and prevent future pandemics

A high-powered intervention by 23 former national presidents, 22 former prime ministers, a former UN secretary-general and 3 Nobel laureates is taking place today to press for an urgent agreement by international negotiators on a Pandemic Agreement , according to the World Health Constitution. Organization, to strengthen the world's collective preparedness and response to future pandemics.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban-ki Moon, former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Cark, former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, former President of Malawi Joyce Banda, former President of Peru, Franciso Sagasti and 3 former presidents of the UN General Assembly are among them. Over 100 global leaders, from all continents and fields of politics, economics and health management, who today issued a joint open letter calling for accelerated progress in ongoing negotiations to reach the world's first multilateral agreement on pandemic preparedness and prevention.

“A pandemic agreement is essential to protect our collective future. Only a strong global pact on pandemics can protect future generations from a repeat of the COVID-19 crisis, which led to millions of deaths and caused widespread social and economic devastation, not least because of insufficient international cooperation,” write the leaders in their common letter.

In the throes of the disaster of COVID-19, which, officially, took 7 million lives and wiped 2 trillion dollars from the world economy, intergovernmental negotiations to reach an international agreement on the future non-spread of the pandemic began in December 2021 among the 194 years of the world. 196 nations. Nations set themselves a deadline of May 2024 by which they must reach agreement on what would be the world's first Pandemic Agreement.

The ninth round of Pandemic Agreement negotiations is taking place this week and next. The signatories of today's open letter hope that their combined influence will encourage all 194 nations to maintain the courage of their conviction of the Covid years and realize their collective ambition for an international pandemic protocol by the stipulated deadline of May to enable ratification by the World Health Assembly at its Annual General Assembly in May 2024.

And they call on negotiators to “redouble their efforts” to meet the looming deadline and not allow their efforts to be derailed by a campaign of misinformation against the WHO, the international organization that would have duty to implement the new health agreement.

In a blow to those who mistakenly believe that national sovereignty could be undermined by this major international step forward for public health, the signatories say there is “no time to lose” and they call on the leaders of the 194 countries to part in the current negotiations to “redouble their efforts to complete the agreement by the May deadline.”

The letter, posted on the website of the Office of Gordon and Sarah Brown, says, “Countries are doing this not because of any pronouncement from the WHO – like negotiations, participation in any instrument would be entirely voluntary – but because they have need what the chord can and should offer. In fact, a pandemic agreement would provide major and shared universal benefits, including greater capacity to detect new and dangerous pathogens, access to information about pathogens detected elsewhere in the world, and timely and equitable distribution of tests, treatments, vaccines and other life-saving measures. means.

“As countries enter what should be the final stages of negotiations, governments must work to debunk and debunk false claims about the agreement. At the same time, negotiators must ensure that the agreement fulfills its promise to prevent and mitigate the risks associated with the pandemic. This requires, for example, provisions aimed at ensuring that when another pandemic threat emerges, all relevant responses – from reporting the identification of dangerous pathogens to providing tools such as tests and vaccines on an equal basis – are implemented quickly and effectively. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, collaboration between the public and private sectors focused on advancing the public good is also essential.”

“A new pandemic threat will emerge; there is no excuse not to be ready for it. Therefore, it is imperative to build an effective, multisectoral and multilateral approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. Given the unpredictable nature of public health risks, a global strategy must embody the spirit of openness and inclusiveness. There is no time to lose, so we are calling on all national leaders to redouble their efforts to complete the deal by the May deadline.”

“Beyond protecting countless lives and livelihoods, the timely delivery of a global pandemic agreement would send a powerful message: even in our fractured and fragmented world, international cooperation can still deliver global solutions to global problems. “