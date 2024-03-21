Canadian company opens first US location in Williamsport | News, Sports, Jobs

A Canadian-based company with a global reach has invested in the city of Williamsport.

Premier Tech Water and Environment of Rivire-du-Loup, Quebec, opened its first manufacturing plant in the United States at 210 Arch St., holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new 24,000-square-foot facility squares.

It was an auspicious occasion, with invited guests including company president Luc Langlois and David Briel, deputy secretary of the State Department's Office of Community and Economic Development for International Business Development.

More importantly, the site will house the first manufacturing plant in the country for Premier Tech Water and Environment, a move aimed at supporting its growth in the US market.

“Thank you to everyone for celebrating this very important milestone,” Langlois said before the ribbon was cut.

In his speech, he noted that only a year ago he asked if production cars could be placed at this site and was told that they could. While Premier Tech has been around for 25 years servicing and selling its customers, it did not have a manufacturing operation in this country.

The company's goal was to have “our manufacturing plant in the states”, said Langlois.

The site paves the way for Premier Tech Water and Environment's future growth in Pennsylvania and aligns with the company's commitment to strengthen its presence in the United States with more local team members.

The factory will not only be a manufacturing operation, but a “Center for Expansion in the States for the Next Years”, said Langlois, adding how this was “A very strategic move for us.”

This type of industrial project development typically takes three to four years, Langlois noted, but this plant was turned around in one year.

Today, the business hopes to add a second shift, said Donald E. Hockenbury, director of operations.

Business also has been boosted by Gov. Josh Shapiro's new economic development strategy, officials said.

Briel, who represents the Shapiro Administration's commitment to investing in international businesses, noted that the presence of a strong international manufacturer arriving in Lycoming County was a day to celebrate.

“The Shapiro administration wants global companies and industries to know that Pennsylvania is open for business.” Briel said. DCED's Office of International Business Development (OIBD) is currently holding “Bringing the World to Pennsylvania” events across the Commonwealth that run through Friday. The statewide tour is connecting Pennsylvania companies with authorized international representatives to discuss opportunities for exporting their products, services and technologies.

Last year, OIBD supported 643 Pennsylvania companies to export products worth more than $584.6 million and helped 20 international companies located in Pennsylvania invest more than $498 million. Through this export and investment work, OIBD has been able to support over 12,600 jobs in Pennsylvania.

Briel also observed the strong economic link between the Commonwealth and industries and businesses in Canada, with at least $22 million in investments made and some 588 firms across the state employing 50,000 workers.

“We look forward to watching Premier Tech grow their operations from a Pennsylvania base,” Briel said.

Workforce development

The facility is just 1.3 miles from the Pennsylvania College of Technology. “We are very fortunate to have Penn College here.” said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

The college is expected to provide a workforce that will be able to provide skilled technicians and technological opportunities to continue to not only allow what it is doing, but to grow in Lycoming County.

Fink thanked those on the Premier Tech side for investing here. He also noted that it was great for the Chamber to be able to have Jason Hunt, director of International Business Attraction at DCED state, and OIBD staff to call upon when opportunities like this arise.

Fink strongly encouraged interested individuals to check out the company's website.

“This is a very solid company,” he said. “This is a very dynamic company,” he said, adding that's why when he was first introduced he and the House made sure they could do everything possible to partner with the state in this investment.

“This was truly a team effort,” he said.

With a history in the US dating back to the company's beginnings in 1923, the company has approximately 370 team members in over 30 states and five manufacturing facilities.

This factory opening also comes less than a year after the unveiling of the new headquarters for Premier Technology Systems and Automation in Montgomery, Alabama, as well as the expansion of its facility in Salt Lake City.

Hockenbury noted how the opening and future expansion would not have been possible without the efforts of the chamber and corporate businessman and neighbor Frank Lundy.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter also took a forward-looking approach.

“We're not just opening doors; we are opening opportunities” he said. “This new plant is a symbol of growth, jobs and a prosperous future for our community.” he said.

Premier Tech's focus is to provide sustainable wages, focusing on sustainability and reducing emissions while reducing its carbon footprint.

For example, a modern car highlighted during a tour of the facility uses only $12 of gas per tank.

Premier Tech also boasts a “horizontal team-driven approach to reducing emissions and increasing sustainability with teams operating in Portugal, Germany, France, Canada and the US

Additionally, the company emphasizes safety for its crew, protecting the most valuable asset in the organization. It lives by a culture where team members are committed to treating people with the utmost respect, developing them and seeking to create a family environment, Hockenbury emphasized.

This new plant is expected to increase capabilities allowing for a closer and stronger relationship with its American-based customers.

The operation also allows for a stronger local base and increased manufacturing capacity to serve not only within the state, but also to set the stage for an expanded presence in Iowa and New Jersey.

Lycoming County Commissioners Scott Metzger, chairman; along with Marc Sortman, offered their congratulations and appreciation to the Premier Tech team.

Metzger pointed to their 100-year lifespan operating in 28 countries that has led to their success in residential wastewater treatment.

He also expressed excitement that the company will work with Penn College to educate and bring a skilled workforce to the plant and looked forward to its expansion and opportunities in Lycoming County.

Sortman agreed with Metzger, adding how exciting it is that this global company, which could have chosen anywhere, chose to open its manufacturing plant focusing on sustainable local solutions for water and solid waste management here. in Lycoming County.

He also pointed out the relatively short term in which this was achieved, evaluating the coordination between the governors and the Chamber.

“I'm excited to have them in America, starting with Lycoming County.” Sortman said.

