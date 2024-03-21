Capella Space focuses on the international market for radar satellites





WASHINGTON Capella Space, an American company that builds and operates synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites to image the Earth, is setting its sights on international markets. While the US government remains a key customer, Capella Space CEO Frank Backes said foreign governments are emerging as an important driver of future growth. While the U.S. government has been Capella Space's largest customer for its satellite imagery generated by SAR satellites, the Japanese government is now the company's second-largest customer for SAR data, Backes said. SpaceNews. The company is also looking into opportunities to build SAR satellites for United Kingdom AND United Arab Emirates. Both nations are looking to acquire satellites that they can operate independently and integrate into their national space architectures. “Many governments around the world are looking to build and own their own sovereign space capabilities,” Backes said. They see the advantage of being able to target and direct commercial radar satellites themselves, he added. Headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Louisville, Colorado and Washington, DC, Capella specializes in small satellites equipped with SAR sensors that can penetrate cloud cover and darkness. Backes, a former Kratos Defense executive, became Capella's chief executive in October. US government support industry Notably, Backes says the federal government has supported the company's efforts to block foreign contracts as part of a broader push to help American firms compete globally. “The US government has been very supportive of our international trade sales initiatives,” he said. “They have worked to improve processes such as remote sensing licensing and export control reviews to help level the playing field for American companies in foreign procurement.” A number of foreign governments are turning to commercial providers to quickly deploy capable Earth observation constellations, Backes said, rather than spending hundreds of millions and waiting decades to develop indigenous satellite systems. Just last month, the Indonesian government awarded contracts to Thales Alenia Space and BlackSky to produce a dedicated Earth observation constellation for the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, combining radar and optical sensors on commercial spacecraft. For cost-conscious governments, Backes said, it's an attractive way to conduct modern space-based discoveries without the high price tag of traditional acquisition programs. Increased production In addition to its data services, Capella is looking to leverage its satellite manufacturing capabilities to capture new customers in the international market. The company currently operates a constellation of three to four synthetic aperture radar satellites at any given time, regularly refreshing the orbital fleet. “We have the capacity to basically build a satellite every other month,” Backes said. “We plan to launch four to five more satellites this year alone.” However, this is only a fraction of what Capella's Louisville, Colorado factory can accommodate. The facility has the capacity to double or even triple the current production rate. “It's absolutely our goal to be able to launch more Capella satellites for different missions and different customers,” Backes said. Connected

