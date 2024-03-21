Russian space agency cancels launch of 3 astronauts to International Space Station; everyone is safe





MOSCOW — Russia aborted the launch of three astronauts to the International Space Station moments before they were scheduled to lift off Thursday, but the crew was safe, officials said. The Russian Soyuz rocket was to carry NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus from the Baikonur launch facility leased from Russia to Kazakhstan. The launch was aborted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff at 1321 GMT. Russia's space corporation Roscosmos and NASA said the crew was safe, and Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov said the next launch attempt is scheduled for Saturday. Borisov told reporters that experts quickly determined the cause of the aborted launch, saying it was caused by a voltage drop at a power source. The space station, which has served as a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, is now one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbital post until 2030. For Dyson, it would be her third trip to the orbital complex, where she would spend six months. Novitsky, who would be making his fourth flight to the orbital outpost, and Vasilevskaya, on her first space mission as her country's first female astronaut, were set to return to Earth after spending 12 days in orbit. The three astronauts would join the station's crew of NASA astronauts Loral OHara, Matthew Dominick, Mike Barratt and Jeanette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin. Russia has continued to rely on modified versions of Soviet-designed rockets for commercial satellites, as well as crews and cargo on the space station. While the crew was not in danger, Thursday's aborted launch was a significant setback for the Russian space program. It followed a launch failure in October 2018, when a Soyuz rocket carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos Alexei Ovchinin to the International Space Station failed less than two minutes after blastoff, sending their escape capsule into a steep ride back to a safe landing. Hague and Ovchinin experienced a brief period of weightlessness when the capsule separated from the damaged Soyuz rocket at an altitude of about 50 kilometers (31 miles), then endured the gravitational pull of 6-7 times that felt on Earth as they descended to a sharper angle than normal. The 2018 launch failure was the first such accident for the Russian-run program in more than three decades.

