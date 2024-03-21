Federal funding enables study of Hwy by the City of St. Catharines. 406 pedestrian crossing





A $50,000 federal government grant is enabling the city of St. 406 to connect the Glenridge and Merritton neighborhoods to Burgoyne Woods Park. The city has hired the consultant WSP to conduct the feasibility study as a fit with the goal of the Cities Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP). To date, WSP has completed the initial site review and field investigations. The types and locations of crossing options will then be presented to the Ministry of Transportation, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and the public for feedback. We appreciate the financial support from the federal government as we work to build our active transportation network in the city, said Mayor St. Catharines, Matt Siscoe. These dollars will allow us to determine the best way for our residents to access valuable green spaces in our community. As announced by Infrastructure Canada in a press release Tuesday night, this project by the city of St. I am very excited to announce the federal governments support for 50 planning and design projects that will lead to more and improved active transportation infrastructure across Ontario, said the MP for St. Catharines, Chris Bittle, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. Investments in active transport are a key part of building strong, connected and sustainable communities. Bike paths, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges and multi-use paths connect our homes to our communities and beyond, helping to make them better places to live. The city of St. ATMP's objectives include creating a safer, more livable community, providing connections to existing and future active transportation infrastructure, and creating equitable and accessible transportation systems for all users. This federal government funding builds on the city's active Transportation Master Plan, said Brian Applebee, transportation services manager. It is an investment in our commitment to build a St. Healthier and more connected Catharines that prioritizes active transportation. For more information about initiatives in the city's ATMP, visit and subscribe to the project website for regular updates on stcatharines.ca/ATMP.

