AUKUS Tripartite Statement > US Department of Defense > Announcement





The Honorable Richard Marles MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Australia; Right Honorable Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence, United Kingdom; and Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, United States. A year ago, on March 13, 2023 in San Diego, the Leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced the Optimal Path. The Optimal Pathway outlines an ambitious plan to deliver a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine (SSN) capability to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) – a plan that will strengthen the combined military capabilities of our three countries, increase the capacity our collective industrial, higher standard of non-proliferation and enhances our ability to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. AUKUS is built on the foundation of decades of close defense, capability and technology cooperation between our three nations and is a natural progression of our partnership. Today, AUKUS partners welcomed the announcement of the selection of ASC Pty Ltd and BAE Systems to build Australia's SSN-AUKUS submarines and the selection of ASC as Australia's nuclear powered submarine support partner. The formation of these strategic partnerships with industry is an important milestone in AUKUS' endeavour. It is a demonstration of our tripartite industry supporting the Optimal Path becoming a reality and will support Australia's role as a capable security partner and responsible custodian of a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability for decades to come. The enduring tripartite partnership between the governments of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States underpins these trade relationships and further enables close industrial cooperation across our three countries in support of AUKUS. ASC and BAE Systems will build SSN-AUKUS submarines for the Royal Australian Navy. BAE Systems has been at the heart of the UK submarine enterprise for generations. SSN-AUKUS is being developed tripartitely, based on the UK's next-generation design and incorporating technology from all three countries, including the latest US submarine technologies. Also to be built by the United Kingdom and operated by the Royal Navy, SSN-AUKUS will be equipped for intelligence, surveillance, underwater warfare and attack missions, and will ensure maximum interoperability between AUKUS partners. ASC has been at the heart of Australia's sovereign submarine program for decades as Australia's sovereign submarine support partner and builder of Australia's Collins class submarines. ASC will build its sustainable capability for SSNs, including partnership opportunities with UK and US industry. Sustained capability is critical to the optimal path, accelerating Australia's ability to operate and support its Virginia-class submarines as quickly as possible and contribute to regional security, together with AUKUS partners. Optimal Pathway has always been designed to create a stronger, more resilient trilateral industrial base, supporting the production and maintenance of submarines in all three countries. Today's announcements are a testament to this – the construction of SSN-AUKUS will increase opportunities for industrial base cooperation, strengthen our collective industrial base capacity and generate economic growth in the defense and national security sectors in all three countries. . Similarly, the announcement of Australia's sovereign support partner is a key milestone to build Australia's capacity to operate and support nuclear-powered submarines. ASC will, over time, develop strong industry partnerships with UK and US businesses to acquire the technical skills, knowledge and capacity to support nuclear powered submarines. All AUKUS partners are investing significantly to ensure the success of the Optimal Path and are working at pace to transform and integrate our tripartite industrial bases to support the SSN collaboration. Australia has agreed an investment of AUD$1.5 billion for early priority works at HMAS Stirling, to establish the capabilities for the safe and secure rotational presence of UK and US SSNs through the Rotating Submarine Force -West by 2027. Australia has also begun enabling work on the future construction site for nuclear-powered submarines at the Osborne Shipyard in Adelaide. However, Australia has committed at least AUD$18 billion to infrastructure improvements in South Australia and Western Australia over the next 10 years to enable critical Optimal Path milestones.

The United States has announced a target investment of $11.4 billion in its submarine industrial base over the five-year defense budget period beginning in 2025 to ramp up production of the Virginia-class submarines as quickly and effectively as possible. to meet the demands of its fleet. and support US commitments under AUKUS.

The UK also announced last year that it would inject £3 billion into its Defense Nuclear Enterprise, including building industrial submarine infrastructure that will help deliver the SSN-AUKUS programme. Subsequently, Rolls-Royce has announced that it will double the size of its Derby site to support the delivery of the UK and Australia programmes, which will include the construction of all of Australia's nuclear reactors. Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States remain fully committed to this joint endeavour. These steps to enhance Australia's submarine construction and maintenance capability are critical to the AUKUS partnership, expanding tripartite industrial capacity and building the collective resilience of AUKUS partners to produce and sustain conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines for decades to come. .

