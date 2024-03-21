Bill's Scottish grouse will damage the countryside, BASC says





The British Shooting and Conservation Society (BASC) has warned the Scottish Government of the devastating impact the Muirburn (Scotland) Wildlife Management Bill will have on the country's biodiversity and rural economy. BASC Scotland has warned that the rural community will pick up the pieces for years to come after the bill was passed in the Scottish Parliament today. Due to receive Royal Assent in the coming months, the Bill imposes licensing schemes for pit shooting, muir burning and certain traps. Throughout the passage of the legislation, BASC lobbied MSPs for the required changes and was successful in securing key moves in the bill, such as the removal of disproportionate suspensory powers that conflict with the European Convention on Human Rights. Extensive lobbying by BASC also saw several amendments passed in Stage 3 of the bill, providing the following: NatureScot will have to give reasons for refusing, modifying, suspending or revoking wildlife trapping licences.

NatureScot will have to provide reasons for refusing, modifying, suspending or revoking a poaching licence.

A Sheriff hearing an appeal can make interim orders in relation to grain shooting licences, strengthening the statutory right of appeal.

Potential appellants have a full 21 days to decide whether to appeal a licensing decision, extending the statutory right to appeal.

A new licensed purpose will allow peat burning to reduce fire risk in non-peat habitats.

The ability to use muirburn out of season under license if required, providing land managers with greater flexibility. Despite these changes and substantial movement at earlier stages, BASC maintains its position that the law is inapplicable to animal keepers and land managers. The shooting and conservation organization wrote to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Jim Fairlie ahead of the final vote, asking him to make the necessary changes that would reflect the needs of the sector. These changes included the removal of provisions for the addition of other species of game birds to section 16AA licences, the removal of the extension of investigative powers for the SSPCA and the narrowing of the range of relevant offences. BASC will now seek legal opinion to potentially challenge parts of the bill, as these changes were not approved. BASC Scotland director Peter Clark said: BASC has made significant progress in mitigating the worst effects of the bill. Unfortunately, not all of these changes were adopted, despite the fact that these changes were informed by the collective expertise of those on the ground protecting our natural environment. So it is vital that we look at the proportionality and validity of the final format of the bill. We believe the final draft still poses a risk to sustainable herd management, predator control and bushfires and will be devastating to the rural economy and the species that rangers work to protect. Find more news from BASC Scotland here.

