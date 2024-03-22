How to Airdrop: A C-17 pilot describes delivering food and water to Gaza

Flying over the besieged Gaza Strip on a mission to deliver humanitarian aid, a US Air Force pilot said he could see conditions on the ground below.

We see Gaza City. We see destruction. We see people. We know they are eager to get help, Maj. Jade Crain said in an interview Wednesday.

Crain is part of an international effort to remove aid packages from the aira method, which, while inefficient, may be the only option until additional routes are opened to deliver aid to Gaza, which is reaching catastrophic levels. HUNGER.

Airdrop may not always be the best answer, but it's an answer now, and it's an effective answer in terms of what we can do to help people, he said.

The United States and other countries have resorted to dropping food and water into Gaza because the most effective means of delivering aid is hampered by Israeli restrictions. according to to humanitarian organizations. The US is planning to create a seaport to open a new shipping route, but that solution could be weeks or months away.

Airdropping inherently has an added risk because you're dropping something from an airplane. You always run the risk of the pod not deploying or the payload not making it to the intended person, Crain said.

Since March 2, the US military has carried out 14 airdrops missions for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza. Crain flew all three C-17 missions on March 13, 15 and 17.

Flights take off and land at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the Middle East. Crain said his dispatches give him an up-close view of the besieged enclave and the Palestinian people who desperately need food and water.

The C-17s arrived in the Middle East about two weeks ago, joining the smaller C-130s that handled the initial flights. Compared to the prop-driven C-130, the jet-powered C-17 can carry about twice the number of pallets, which are filled with meals-ready-to-eat, or MREs, and are halal, according to the rules of the the Islamic diet, Crain said.

Since the beginning of March, the US and Jordanian air forces have dropped more than 300,000 meals and more than 100,000 bottles of water.

Crews at Al Udeid assemble the food bundles and loaders place them on the cargo plane. After that, an airdrop inspector looks at the shipment to make sure all the packages are configured correctly, Crain said.

If a package is not assembled properly, it can fall to the ground, endangering the people it is intended to help. On March 8, a parachute on an aid package failed to deploy properly and killed five Palestinians, according to reports. CENTCOM later said it was not a US air launch.

Airport inspectors should be a third party: fresh eyes to make sure everything is handled properly, Crain said.

This is an important part of the air release process that we use to ensure that all shipments will exit the aircraft, be safely deployed and reach their destination, he said.

Once the plane is en route and finds the drop zone, the C-17 receives the signal to drop the packages through its communications link, Crain said.

We use our mission computer to help us find, navigate to the exact coordinates of our drop, and those exact coordinates, we get [account] all the effects from the weather, the winds are very important, the type of payload, how high we are, the direction of our crash, all those things matter and go into calculating when and where to land, he said. We select points based on the best knowledge we have to ensure a successful drop, minimizing to the maximum extent possible any type of risk involved.

If land and sea routes are opened, it is likely that the air fall will decrease. But until then, Crain said, they will continue to provide air support as long as they are needed.

Well, we continue to release and lend a hand on the C-17 side as long as we're needed, and we were more than happy to continue to lend a helping hand when we can. And it was quite an honor to be here throwing our hat in the ring to help these people, he said.