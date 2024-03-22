International
Notre Dame sends cancer research aboard the International Space Station | News | Notre Dame News
Researchers will gather new knowledge about cancerous tumors using the stations microgravity environment
University of Notre Dame researchers are taking their science into space aboard NASA's SpaceX's 30th commercial resupply services mission, which is scheduled to launch no earlier than Thursday (21 March).
The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will lift off from the Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida and travel to the International Space Station (ISS), which is in orbit approximately 250 miles above Earth's surface. In addition to food, supplies and equipment for the ISS crew, the spacecraft will carry an study by researchers at Notre Dames Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering.
Assistant Professor Meenal Datea branch of Notre Dames Harper Cancer Research Institute, is leading the study. She plans to use the unique microgravity environment found on the space station to gain new insights into human biology.
The independent experiment uses materials and methods similar to those used by Datta her lab at Notre Damebut procedures have been miniaturized and automated in partnership with Space Tango using CubeLab technology.
Researchers have been studying the body and biological processes in space since the first ISS launch, she said. It goes hand in hand with space exploration and is a key part of keeping astronauts safe and healthy. But more and more researchers are turning their attention to ways that space exploration can improve life on Earth.
Dattas' experiment will shed light on glioblastoma, a fast-growing, aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.
There are all kinds of advantages to studying brain cancer in microgravity, she explained. When you study brain tumors on Earth, that usually means studying them in a flat layer on a plate on a table. But the microgravity environment of the ISS provides conditions that somewhat mimic how a tumor would form when suspended within brain tissue.
The Dattas experiment focuses on a particularly difficult step in the study of brain cancer: growing tiny structures that resemble human organs known as organoids. Organoids function as bases or avatars for human tissues in studies. Datta and her team use organoids developed from glioblastoma and immune cells to discover how immune cells interact with cancer cells. They will be among the first researchers to grow glioblastoma immune organoids in space and compare their growth and development with similar structures grown on Earth.
Organoids form organically from human cells, she said, but in Earth's gravity, they are heterogeneous and form slowly. Microgravity will provide an environment where they can form quickly and regularly, allowing clearer and more reproducible results in studies, including drug discovery and testing.
To provide a control condition for the study, the Dattas lab at Notre Dame will conduct an Earth-based experiment in parallel with the one that will take place during the 30-day space expedition. After the mission ends, Datta and Alice Burchett, a doctoral student at Notre Dames Bioengineering Graduate Programwill collect the samples and thoroughly analyze the differences.
The Dattas experiment is not the first by a Notre Dame researcher to take place on the ISS. In 2021, Tengfei Luo performed a innovative study with Space Tango on the formation of bubbles in space, the results of which recently appeared in Nature Journal Microgravity.
Datta said she plans to work with Luo and a host of other researchers at Notre Dame to send additional experiments to the ISS.
As surprising as it may sound, Datta said, when it comes to advancing health research, there are many things we can do more efficiently in space than on Earth. Space provides a better way to synthesize a reproducible model. And better models allow us to more quickly develop and test treatments that can fight this cancer and ultimately save lives.
In addition to the Harper Cancer Research Institute, Datta is an affiliate of the Eck Institute for Global Health, Berthiaume Institute for Precision Health, ND no, Warren Center for Drug Discovery, Lucy Family Institute for Data and Society AND Boler-Parseghian Center for Rare and Neglected Diseases.
Find more information, including instructions for viewing the launch, at NASA News.
Contact: Brandi Wampler, associate director of media relations, 574-631-2632, [email protected]
