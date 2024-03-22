International
Assembly of First Nations national chief calls for action after housing, policing reports
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for action from the federal government after two Auditor General reports released Tuesday show persistent deficiencies in Indigenous housing and policing.
Report on Housing in First Nations Communitiesreferenced 2021 Census data showing that people in First Nations communities are four times more likely to live in overcrowded housing and six times more likely to live in housing in need of major repairs than non-indigenous people.
“These reports provide a clear path forward for the changes that are urgently needed,” said Cindy WoodhouseNepinak.
The report, which focused on on-reserve housing in the provinces, says there has been no significant improvement since housing conditions in 2015. It cited a 2021 Assembly of First Nations report that estimated more than 55,000 were needed new units and 81,000 units need repairs.
In 2019, the Trudeau government pledged to close the housing gap in First Nations communities by 2030, but the report says Indigenous Services Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation are not on track to support First Nations First to fulfill this purpose.
WoodhouseNepinak said she thinks the government is failing the 2030 deadline.
“The housing crisis and infrastructure gap in our communities is a major driver of [First Nations] homeless,” she said.
Jamie-Lee Wesley and her husband recently returned to her home community of Gitsegukla First Nation, about 700 kilometers north of Vancouver, for her husband's work.
The couple lives with her parents.
“It's not the best situation, but it could be worse,” said Wesley, who is Gitxsan and Tsimshian.
She said she's happy to be home, but living in her parents' five-bedroom house with six people can get complicated, and other siblings sometimes come and stay, too.
“We're just trying to find other options, but being in such a rural part of BC, it's kind of rare,” Wesley said.
Wesley said the housing waiting list with her First Nation is long and she hasn't been able to get an application.
The money remains unspent on the police
Another report of the Auditor General was critical of First Nations and Inuit Policing Program a shared cost program between the federal and provincial and territorial governments established in 1991, aimed at improving the safety of First Nations and Inuit communities.
The report found that Public Safety Canada, the federal department that oversees the program, “has not worked in partnership with Indigenous communities to provide” police services tailored to their needs. The report said the RCMP cannot fully fill the positions it receives funding for under program agreements, leaving First Nations and Inuit communities underserved.
The report also found that $13 million in program funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year remained unspent and that Public Safety Canada was “at risk” of not disbursing more than $45 million in funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
“By failing to fulfill some of their responsibilities under the program, the actions of Public Safety Canada and the RCMP are inconsistent with building trust with First Nations and Inuit communities and with the federal government's commitment to truth and reconciliation,” the Auditor said. General Karen Hogan in a statement. .
WoodhouseNepinak said the current model is not working.
“First Nations police reform is essential to ensure public safety and First Nations communities are suffering under the current funding formula,” she said.
Unspent money from the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program should be distributed to self-governing First Nations police forces, said Edward Lennard Busch, executive director of the Association of First Nations Chiefs of Police.
Busch is a member of the Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan and the former chief of police for the File Hills First Nation Police Service.
“It's kind of disappointing to see all that money go unspent when there's so much need in other places,” Busch said.
Busch said often money allocated through federal programs is for specific purposes, such as RCMP positions in communities, and then accrues if those positions are not filled.
“We all have the same goal.
“We really want to have the best police services we can provide to our communities.”
