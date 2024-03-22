Central Michigan Life – MS NEWS: How has international diversity changed at CMU over the years?

For the Telugu version of this story, click here.

From 1930 to 2024, students from around the world have found their second home at Central Michigan University.

I believe the whole reason CMU is focusing on finding experiences that students get from abroad and especially help them understand other cultures is based on this idea that the better we get to know each other, the less likely we are to to have misunderstandings that will lead to a nuclear holocaust, said Jay Martin, director of the CMU museum.

Making history today

This year, the influx of international students has made campus history.

Executive Director of the Office of International Affairs and Graduate Recruitment, Ling Zhang said there are 2,080 international students at CMU from 70 different countries.

In the last 10 years, international enrollment at CMU reached its highest in 2014 with 1,259 students; in 2015 with 1344 students; and in 2023 with 1726 students. It was at its lowest in 2019 with 676 students; 2020 with 466 students; and in 2021 with 536 students.

Most of CMUs international students are from Asian countries like India, Bangladesh and Nepal. But the university is also starting to see an increase in its student population from Africa, Zhang said.

(United States) universities are globally recognized for their high-quality education, research and diverse range of academic programs, she said. Many Asian students are attracted to the prestige associated with obtaining a degree from an American institution.

Zhang said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, students who planned to come to CMU could not due to visa and travel restrictions. She said it may also have contributed to the increase in the number of international students in 2022 by 1,219 students because the gate was open.

We simplified everything from the application process to services and to make it easier for international students to apply, get to know CMU, Zhang said, explaining the increase in numbers. We have built some great partners and connections overseas. We do recruitment trips, we meet (students), we do international recruitment fairs.

International students are the backbone of this university, said Carolina Hernandez Ruiz, a junior from Spain. Considering we're the ones working the hardest jobs (like the dining hall.) Considering we're the ones who paid the most to be here.

They also bring this culture and these cultural awarenesses bring a lot of diversity.

However, Hernandez Ruiz said he did not see international students involved in university leadership. And she wants to see that change next year and help make it happen by running for Student Government Association president for the fall of 2024. If she wins, she will be the first SGA president who is an international student. .

How long have the (international) students been coming here? she said. And this is the first year. Immediately before that there was a position to represent international students (international student service liaison), which again, international students represent a large part of the campus.

How long have international students been coming here?



Courtesy of the Clarke Historical Library, Central Michigan University.

To answer Hernandez Ruizs question, the earliest known international students arrived at CMU before World War II or as late as the 1930s, Martin said.

From as far away as Beirut to Syria from Harbin, the seat of the Sino-Japanese Troubles to Manchuria from the Philippines, from India and five other countries will come twenty University of Michigan students who will make up the fourth annual delegation of foreign students to visit central state teachers. college this afternoon, Central State Life in Foreign students from the university will arrive here today he wrote on April 15, 1936.

Martin has researched the history of international students at CMU for the honors class he teaches. Although he estimated those dates based on what information he researched, the research is not complete enough to answer when exactly the first international student came to CMU, he said.

The first students came to CMU in groups as part of tours organized by other Michigan universities in the 1930s. They were coming for a short period of time to learn teaching techniques and observe the American education system, Martin said.

After World War II, some CMU students who left the college to serve in the U.S. armed forces returned home with war brides, women they met while overseas who would later become students at CMU, Martin said.

CMU's first war bride may be Maria Jencka, a Polish woman who married an American soldier, Martin said. Jencka was a pre-dental major and spoke five languages, according to Central Michigan Life HistoRy published November 20, 1946.

“Maria really likes America and the center as a whole,” the article said. “Her only regret was the fact that she was not able to see her mother before she left because of the Russian occupation. She could go to her, but leaving the occupation zone was very doubtful.”

Martin also said soldiers would bring their friends from other countries. For example, there was an American soldier who invited his German friend, who then became a student at CMU.

For the first few years that CMU had international students, the university would refer to them as foreign students, according to a Centrallight ITEM published in 1949. When Hawaii became a state in 1959, students from the island migrating to CMU were still called foreigners.

Until the 1960s, most international students were from India and Pakistan, Martin said. This could have happened because India and Pakistan gained their independence in 1947.

In the post-World War II era, achieving independence had become the goal and an essential part of the identity of peoples around the world, Martin said.

After the Cold War, cultural exchange programs also became more widespread, first among high school students, as an effort to combat the idea that misunderstandings would lead us to an apocalypse, Martin said.

One person who brought and cared for international students at CMU was Gerald Poor.

Under the able guidance of Dr. Gerald L. Poor, The Foreign Students Association proves itself to be a very valuable organization. A hat the article said.

Martin said Poor not only ran the Foreign Student Association club, but wrote several stories introducing foreign students.

Gerald L. Poor became the catalyst for really focusing on bringing international students here, and you can read in this article about the kinds of things the students were engaged in, he said.

The article Martin was referring to was titled Introducing Students Who Came to Central from Other Countries.” In addition to Patten and Shimokusu, who were from Hawaii, Poor also introduced:

Delta Jackson from the Virgin Islands was a US citizen but was still part of the Foreign Student Association. Jackson worked in elementary education and returned to the islands as a teacher. What he didn't like about CMU was the cold wind.

Naim Nathan from Iraq studied pre-architectural engineering. He experienced the challenge of going from a life in the big city of Baghdad to a small town like Mount Pleasant.

Naima Toeg from Iraq she couldn't find time to do all the things she wanted, but there were wonderful people in her way.

Thomas Offiah from Nigeria studied English for four years and planned to return to Nigeria to teach. His father was a tribal chief.

Dominic Adibuah from Nigeria was a classmate of Offiah in high school. He missed football.

Trygg Engen from Norway was a brother of 1948 graduate Eli Engen. Trygg was interested in winter sports and wished Mount Pleasant had been colder.

Sylbia Hsu from China he graduated in Political Science and Sociology. She was welcomed on campus and did not think of herself as a foreign student.

Dr. Philipp Reinhardt From Germany was forced to join the army and spent three months in a British camp as a prisoner of war. After the war, he was selected with other German pedagogues to train in the US

Hagen Gross From Germany was on the same plane as Reinhardt, but they didn't realize they were going to the same place. He spoke flawless English and even had an American accent.

Elvia Escobar from Guatemala studied elementary education. Escobar found CMU overwhelming with 2,400 students at the time. She carried a dictionary with her because of her English problems.

Each year, Central has a group of students who come from outside the continental United States, Poor wrote. They do their homework and pleasures just like other students. They are accepted into campus life, contribute to it in many ways, and receive help from it.

You will find their room addresses at Barnard, Ronan, Sloan (and) Keeler. You'll find them drinking coffee at the Annex, or chemistry at Grawn. They belong.

Martin said the idea of ​​getting to know people around the world is important.

International students are honestly one of the best ways to do that, Martin said.

People who came back from those experiences (after World War II) and their children's (descendants) like me believe it was important to leave the world a better place than when we went to war, Martin said. There was a feeling that if we could work together and get to know each other better that these kinds of things would be less likely to happen that disaster.

What's next?

The importance of international students is still valued on campus in 2024, Zhang said. She said she was an international student in the US herself, which is why assisting them gives her a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

“I understand the challenges and experiences that come with studying in a foreign country, Zhang said. My journey involved overcoming language barriers, adapting to a new culture, and navigating unfamiliar academic systems. This empathy allows me to connect with struggles of international students and provide them with valuable support and guidance.

For future recruitment, Zhang follows a multi-level recruitment plan that includes visiting partners in other countries, virtual connections with students if he can't travel to them, attracting students through the good experiences they see their friends having in CMU and the meeting with the international high school. counselors.

“We are here to support our international students and want to make sure they know during their journey at CMU that they are not alone,” Zhang said.