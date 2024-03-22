La Salle Oaxaca University Delegates Strengthen SDSU Partnerships | International affairs





Academic leaders from La Salle University Oaxaca spent this week at San Diego State University, meeting with deans, faculty and staff to explore ways the two institutions can expand binational projects and international exchanges. La Salle's delegation of six included the President Luis Ignacio Salgado Fernandez and Provost Sergio Estuardo Garcia Herrera, as well as the deans of the La Salles Graduate School, the College of Social Sciences and Humanities, the College of Engineering and Architecture, and the Center for Education and Language. A partner of SDSU since 2022, La Salle's goal is to build new relationships and understand where additional collaborations across disciplines are possible that will benefit students and faculty at both institutions, Chancellor Salgado Fernandez said. In Oaxaca, young people want to know the world, but they want to stay in Oaxaca, he said. We must open opportunities for the youth of Oaxaca to know the world. We admire the quality of education at San Diego State University, so it is a unique opportunity for us, students and faculty. Last year, SDSU Professor Marva Cappello, director of the joint doctoral program for the College of Education, joined by the head of La Salles graduate studies, Lorena Carina Broca Dominguez, for a project that examines educational equity and social justice. Academic leaders from La Salle University Oaxaca visit the SDSU campus to explore partnerships. After students from both universities worked together online, Cappello's students traveled to Oaxaca to meet colleagues and present their research. Research papers from the project became part of a recently published bilingual English-Spanish book, The First Oaxaca-San Diego Binational Research Seminar: An Intellectual Space. The course opened the door for deeper connections between the two universities. He returned this year, with a second trip for students to Oaxaca planned for May. As educators, we are always asking ourselves how we can prepare globally aware leaders who are ready for a global workforce, said Cristina Alfaro, SDSU Associate Vice President for International Affairs. This is how. We build trusted relationships with universities and individuals who share our values ​​and vision. Our colleagues here at La Salle University Oaxaca are the kind of partners we want to create binational opportunities for our faculty and students. La Salle University Oaxaca is a private institution with approximately 3,100 college students. Founded in 2007, it is part of a century-old worldwide network of 64 universities that cater to diverse and/or disadvantaged students. More than a dozen indigenous cultures and native languages ​​are rooted in Oaxaca. In 2022, SDSU opened a Mesoamerican Studies Center in the region. A delegation of SDSU deans will travel to Oaxaca early next month to learn more about opportunities there. Organized by SDSU International Affairs, the La Salle Oaxaca delegation is meeting with faculty from the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Education, the College of Science, the Fowler College of Business, the College of Engineering, the College of Health and Human Services, and the College of of Professional Studies and Fine Arts. In addition, they have expanded their understanding of collaboration opportunities through SDSU Imperial Valley, the Global Campus, and the Virtual Immersive Teaching and Learning (VITaL) Research Center. La Salle administrators also met with the SDSU President Adela de la Torre and Provost William Tong. While still in the exploratory phase, possible collaborations between the two universities will include faculty exchanges, joint research or integrated courses, said Garcia Herrera, La Salles Provost who oversees the academic portfolio at La Salle Oaxaca. When we get back to Oaxaca, we will have a meeting with our group to see how we can move forward with the projects we discussed with San Diego State University, he said. A delegation from La Salle Oaxaca University on a walking tour of the SDSU campus.

