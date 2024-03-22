Tobacco and Vapes Bill 2024





Smoking harms and shortens lives in incredible numbers – 80,000 people die every year in the UK because of smoking. No other consumer product kills as many as two-thirds of its long-term users. It is a leading cause of ill health (including cancer, stroke, heart failure) and disability. Smoking increases multimorbidity (many diseases at once) and can cause particularly complex diseases, requiring multiple hospital and GP visits. Non-smokers are exposed to second-hand smoke (second-hand smoke), which means that many of them are harmed through no choice – especially children, pregnant women and their babies. Those who want to quit smoking often have difficulty, because of their addiction to nicotine. Over 80% of smokers start before the age of 20, most as children. Vapes are much less harmful than smoking because they do not contain tobacco and can therefore be an effective tool to support smoking cessation. However, the number of children using vapa has tripled in the last 3 years and a shock20.5% of children had tried vaping in March to April 2023. Because of its nicotine content and unknown long-term harm, vaping carries the risk of harm and addiction to children. The health advice is clear: young people and those who have never smoked should not smoke. We have a duty to protect our children and youth from the potential harms associated with minor vaping while their lungs and brains are still developing. We want to stop addiction starting and that is why the government is bringing forward legislation to create the first smoke-free generation. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will: 1. Create the first smoke-free generation by: making it an offense to sell tobacco products to those born on or after January 1, 2009, phasing out the sale of tobacco products without preventing anyone who currently smokes legally from doing so. This means that anyone turning 15 or younger in 2024 will never be legally sold tobacco products

amending existing legislation to make it an offense for anyone over 18 to buy tobacco products on behalf of those born on or after 1 January 2009 (purchase by proxy)

supporting the implementation of the new measures by requiring retailers to update their current age of sale notices (or warning statements) to read: It is unlawful to sell tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009 2. Reduce the attraction and availability of vaping products by: providing powers for ministers to regulate: flavors and contents of evaporation products packaging and product presentation of vapor products point of sale displays of vaping products

making it an offense to sell nicotine-free vaping products to someone who is under 18 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland already has this in place

introducing a ban on the free distribution of vaping products to under 18s in England and Wales and providing Northern Ireland with a power to also introduce a ban. Scotland already has these powers

giving ministers powers to extend the measures described above for vaping products to other nicotine products such as nicotine pouches 3. Strengthening the enforcement of tobacco and vaping sales to minors by: giving enforcement authorities in England and Wales the power to issue Fixed Penalty Notices of £100 for the sale of tobacco products to minors and vaping products

continuing to apply existing fines to give Trading Standards the option to escalate to a level 4 fine (up to £2,500), as well as restricted premises orders and restricted sales orders for repeat offenders in England and Wales

