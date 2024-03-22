



Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) officials say they are making progress on hospital overcrowding and wait times, and that new money announced in Wednesday's provincial budget will help even more. “Yesterday was a very exciting day for us,” said SHA CEO Andrew Will. Will and other SHA officials held a press conference Thursday morning at Saskatoon City Hospital. to discuss the $7.6 billion announced for health care in 2024-2025. They say the money will help a lot. The budget includes half a billion dollars to build hospitals and nursing homes in Prince Albert, Weyburn and other smaller centres. Will said it's not just about buildings or physical infrastructure. He said other measures are underway to ease the pressure on emergency rooms and hospitals. The budget committed more than $500 million to health infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan, including a hospital expansion in Prince Albert, Sask. Health officials say the increased capacity in smaller cities will take pressure off hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina. (Chance Lagaden/CBC) Will said SHA has hired more than 150 new staff for Saskatoon and Regina, and hopes to continue that trend. It also said it is on track to add 500 more addiction treatment beds in the coming years. “Having these additional treatment beds will improve access to services. It also has a secondary benefit of alleviating the pressure where people may seek services in our emergency rooms,” he said. He listed additional support for long-term care and other areas as well. Will said the additional staff and increased other supports should ease the pressures over time. He and other officials thanked everyone for their hard work. WATCH|Sec. Health officials hope the budget increase will help with overcrowding in hospitals: Sask. Health officials hope the increased budget will help with overcrowding in hospitals Saskatchewan Health Authority officials say they are making progress on hospital overcrowding and wait times, and that new money announced in Wednesday's provincial budget will help even more. SHA Vice President John Ash said he is grateful for the work of staff during this stressful time. “We have more work to do and we will continue to work and listen to our staff in order to provide the best possible care for the patients we serve,” Ash said. Officials said the changes won't come overnight, but they believe the JSC is moving in the right direction. Groups representing nurses, doctors and other health workers said this week that the government must do more to retain workers. Some said the budget increase may seem big, but it won't come close to fixing the holes in the system.

