World News February: Global trade recovery forecast, e-waste mountain grows, 7,000 preventable TB deaths in Europe during COVID-19
Last year saw a three percent contraction, equal to roughly $1 trillion, compared to a record high of $32 trillion in 2022.
Despite this decline, the services sector showed resilience with a $500 billion (eight percent) increasefrom last year, while merchandise trade fell by $1.3 trillion, or five percent, compared to 2022.
The fourth quarter of 2023 marked a departure from the previous one, with the stabilization of trade in goods and services. Developing countries, especially those in Africa, East Asia and South Asia, saw a growing return.
Regional dynamics
While major economies generally saw a decline last year in merchandise trade, or the import and export of goods, there were exceptions, it said. UNCTAD.
Russia showed notable volatility in trade statistics and at the end of 2023, merchandise trade increased in China (up five percent in terms of imports) and India (up five percent in exports) although it declined for Russia and the European Union.
During 2023, trade performance declined in the developing world by about four percent and by about six percent in developed economies.
South-South trade, or trade between developing economies, saw a larger decline of about seven percent.
However, these trends reversed in the last quarter of 2023, with developing countries and South-South trade resuming growth, while trade in developed countries remained stable.
Geopolitical tensions continued to affect bilateral trade, as shown by Russia reducing its trade dependence on the European Union while increasing its support from China. Trade interdependence between China and the United States decreased further in 2023.
Regionally, trade between African economies bucked the global trend by growing six percent last year, while intra-regional trade in East Asia and Latin America lagged behind the global average.
The mountain of e-waste is growing five times faster than the recycling rate
The amount of e-waste or e-waste we produce is at least 62 million tonnes and is growing five times faster than the amount being recycled.
This is the disturbing finding ofA Global Monitor of E-waste the report, published Thursday.
The report looked at the sheer volume of old phones, batteries and other technology being thrown away and found that all this e-waste would fill over one and a half million 40-tonne trucks, enough to form a bumper-to-bumper line of trucks around the Equator.
Only 25 percent of e-waste is recycled
Data collected by UN agencies following the report THAT and UNITAR also found that only about 25 percent of e-waste in 2022 was officially recorded as having been recycled.
This means that 62 billion dollars worth of recoverable natural resources are not accounted for, increasing pollution risks for communities around the world.
Worldwide, e-waste is growing at 2.6 million tons per year, which means it was on track to reach 82 million tons until 2030.
E-waste Any discarded product with a plug or battery is a health and environmental hazard, containing toxic additives or hazardous substances such as mercury, which can damage the human brain and nervous system.
7,000 avoidable deaths in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic: WHO
There were approximately 7,000 excess deaths from tuberculosis (TB) in the World Health Organization (WHO) European region during the three years of COVID 19 pandemic, revealed the new data published on Thursday.
Based on pre-2020 estimates, the deaths would not have occurred if efforts to diagnose and treat TB had not been interrupted. WHO said.
The revelation comes via the latest TB surveillance and monitoring report from WHO/Europe and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), published annually in anticipation ofWorld TB Daywhich takes place on March 24.
Our latest report reveals a heartbreaking, entirely preventable situation; people affected by TB were not protected during the pandemic and 7,000 died needlessly due to disruptions in TB services, said Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.
The report also reveals another ongoing, preventable tragedy: the prevalence of drug-resistant TB continues to rise, he said. We call on national authorities to strengthen TB testing programs, diagnose promptly and implement the latest WHO guidelines.
According to ECDC Director DrAndrea Ammon, we still have a long way to go to meet TB elimination targets after COVID-19.
Timely strengthening of prevention, testing and treatment are key elements in the fight against TB, and any delay translates into further suffering and death. Countries must act now, she said.
