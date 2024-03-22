US, Philippines announce Php1.15 billion partnership to fight tuberculosis





Manila, March 22, 2024The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), announced $1.15 billion ($21 million) in additional funding to combat the ongoing threat of tuberculosis (TB). in the Philippines. With more than 737,000 new TB cases estimated in 2022, the Philippines has one of the highest TB burdens in the world, according to the World Health Organization. USAID Deputy Administrator for Management and Resources Paloma Adams-Allen and current DOH Chief of Staff Undersecretary Lilibeth David jointly led the partnership signing ceremony at the Active TB Case Finding Summit in Manila on March 21. The additional funding consists of Php 550 million ($10 million) from USAID and private sector partners for the Supporting Large-Scale Interventions to Find TB (SWIF-TB) initiative and a matching commitment from DOH worth Php 605 million (11 million dollars). Through SWIF-TB, USAID and its partners will help expand the ongoing efforts of local NGOs and private sector partners in the fight against TB, such as providing payment vouchers for early TB screening. -'s; using advanced technologies in TB testing; increasing the ability of health advocates to find cases and support survivors; increased use of preventive TB treatment; and integrating TB screening with testing for other lung diseases, HIV and diabetes. These efforts will help screen at least one million Filipinos for TB and ensure proper treatment for those affected by the disease. This is not just a funding opportunity, but a call to action. Fighting tuberculosis requires a unified effort from all of society, including civil society, the private sector and non-governmental organizations. We are proud to partner with the Philippines to fight TB, said USAID Deputy Administrator Adams-Allen. The Department of Health remains steadfast in its commitment. To this end, we are committing government matching funds of approximately $11 million to strengthen primary health care services, increase capacity and strengthen infrastructure. Our goal is to accelerate universal access to tuberculosis care, leaving no one behind, said current DOH Chief of Staff, Undersecretary Lilibeth David. The Philippines and Ethiopia were the only two countries worldwide selected to receive SWIF-TB funding. The World Health Organizations Global Report 2023 estimates that 106 Filipinos die of tuberculosis every day. Together, the Philippine government and USAID will strengthen existing efforts, implement innovative case-finding strategies, expand preventive therapies, and ensure that all, especially the most vulnerable, have access to care and treatment that they need, said USAID Deputy Administrator Adams-Allen. . We will ensure that community health workers are paid a fair wage, another innovation within this critical project, SWIF-TB aims to help achieve the goal set by the United Nations to find and treat 2.1 million TB cases in the Philippines by 2027. As the world's largest bilateral TB donor, USAID has invested more than $260 billion ($4.7 billion) to fight TB since 2000, saving more than 75 million lives globally since 2000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ph.usembassy.gov/u-s-philippines-announce-php1-15-billion-partnership-to-fight-tuberculosis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos