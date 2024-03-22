Supporters of arrested Indian opposition politician protest in New DelhiExBulletin







Manish Swarup/AP NEW DELHI Supporters of an anti-corruption crusader and one of India's most influential politicians of the past decade staged protests on Friday against his arrest, which opposition parties say is part of a crackdown by the prime minister's government. Narendra Modi ahead of national elections. Arvind Kejriwal, who is New Delhi's top elected official, was arrested on Thursday night by the Federal Enforcement Directorate, which is controlled by the Modi government. The agency accused his party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, or United People's Party, denied the allegations and said they were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal will continue to be the chief minister of Delhi while he fights the charges in court. Modi's party denies using law enforcement agencies to target the opposition and says the agencies operate independently. The opposition has long claimed it has been unfairly targeted and in a way that undermines India's democratic principles. The agency arrested Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP legislator Sanjay Singh in the same case last year. On Friday, hundreds of AAP supporters and some senior party leaders also clashed with the police, who bussed some of them away. “This is dictatorship. All this is done to win national elections,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, referring to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dar Yasin/AP Kejriwal's AAP is part of a broad alliance of opposition parties called INDI, the main challenger to Modi's BJP in the April-June elections. His arrest is another setback for the bloc and came after the Congress party accused the government on Thursday of crippling the party by freezing its bank accounts in a tax dispute. But it has also led to a rare show of force from opposition figures, who criticized the move as undemocratic and accused Modi's party of misusing the agency to undermine them. “A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said of the arrest in a post on X. “India is under an undeclared emergency,” said Raghav Chadha, an AAP lawmaker. The Enforcement Directorate has investigated many key opposition leaders and others have faced a range of legal sanctions. In January, the agency arrested Hemant Soren, until then chief minister of the eastern state of Jharkhand, for allegedly facilitating an illegal land sale. Soren's party denies the allegations. Gandhi was convicted of criminal defamation last year following a complaint by a member of Modi's party. A two-year prison sentence was disqualified by parliament for a time until the decision was suspended by a higher court. Kejriwal launched the AAP in 2012 and campaigned on a promise to rid the Indian political system and governance of corruption and inefficiency. The party's symbol a broom and its promise to wipe out the administration of bribery struck a chord with the people of Delhi. The party won the Delhi state legislative elections a year later when he became chief minister, a feat he repeated in 2015 and 2020. Kejriwal's party also governs the northern state of Punjab.

