What the World Happiness Report teaches us about work – JOSH BERSIN

Every year I pour through World Happiness Report and this year is particularly profound, so let me interpret some of the results.

First, the US happiness ranking (1-10 scale) fell to #23, a full 13% below Finland, the happiest country in the world. And that's disappointing. Over the past 15 years, the happiness level in the US has fallen by almost 8%, a steady year-over-year decline. For those of you who live in the US, you probably feel like I do: our lives seem to be inundated with negative news, politics, and a general sense that people can't match values.

This has happened, by the way, while US GDP has continued to outpace most major economies. So the US, as a country, is getting richer, but significantly less happy (more on what that means below).

From a business perspective, this message is easy to understand. Paying people more money does not make them happier. While everyone wants to be paid fairly, the total pay level does not translate into engagement. Our 2023 Ultimate Guide to Paying Equity found this pay equity is 7 times more correlated to employee engagement rather than salary level.

Secondly, report shows that young Americans are significantly less happy than older people in the US. (This is not true in all countries, but it is in most developed countries.) In the US people under 30 rated 6.4 in happiness compared to a rating of 7.3 for people over 60 (12% less happy). And these low youth happiness ratings put the U.S. at 62nd in youth happiness, well below our overall ranking.

What this tells me is that I discussed it in last week's podcast. Today's young workers are worried about global warming, they suffered the pandemic in the middle of their careers, and they feel frustrated by wars, inflation, social issues and politics. of Edelman Trust Barometer shows that young people think business leaders are not to be trusted, but businesses are still the best solution to today's problems. This raises expectations for our business leaders.

From a business perspective, this reinforces my thesis that today's workforce is “enabled”. The median age of our (US) workforce is now 33 years old. This means that many of our most important employees feel a sense of anxiety and this encourages them to ask for more. Almost 60% of workers now believe that “the company should meet their needs”, not the other way around.

It also explains the increased focus we place on corporate wellness, flexibility and other employee benefits. Options like the 4-day week, flexible work hours and hundreds of other benefits have increased (fertility, childcare, mental health, fitness, financial well-being).

(The most recent BLS data shows that we spend 31.1% of payroll on benefits, up from 29% three years ago. In the information industries that number is 35.5%, the highest I've ever seen.)

And to push this point further: it is vital for companies to re-energize “early career” development programs. Many companies built these programs in the 1960s and 1970s, but they went away. If you're recruiting top candidates from colleges and investing in campus hiring (which is growing), make sure you have a strong 1-2 year development, job rotation, and cohort-based youth engagement program. I just spoke with Comcast about their early career “high potential prospect” program and almost every person is directly contributing to their leadership pipeline.

Third, and more interestingly, the report emphasizes the great role of social relations at work. The team conducting this research found that “Cantril scale” of happiness (a simple question “how happy are you on a scale of 1-10”) can be broken down into six contributing factors.

These are:

Wealth (GDP per capita)

Social support (number and strength of close relationships)

Life expectancy (health)

Freedom to make life choices (your ability to live as you choose)

Generosity (tendency to give money and time to others)

Freedom from corruption (the belief that the “system” is fair).

Their relative contribution to happiness is eye-opening.

Surprise surprise.

Social relationships are the number 1 contributor to happiness and health is only about 1.4%. Note that the second most important factor is the “perception of corruption” which is related to the issue of equality and trust.

What does this tell us about work?

Well, here are some simple lessons:

Relationships matter. If managers and supervisors aren't building a sense of teamwork, employees are feeling the pain. Despite the financial and operational pressures we face, we need to make time to get to know people, listen to them and have fun. Bringing people together and creating cross-functional teams creates social relationships even when people are distant. Trust in leadership is sacred. I have worked in situations where senior management was greedy, unfaithful or dishonest. Everyone in the company felt it. Trust is an asset that is acquired over years and we must always invest. Trust is developed through ethics, honesty and listening. Are these ideas in your leadership model? Pay and equity should be balanced with performance. While everyone would like more money, people like to think the rewards are fair. So don't go out and reward over-achievers (read my article on Talent Density for more) without a transparent process and fair balance. Freedom of choice ranks high. Many studies show that employees value flexibility over pay, so consider things like the four-day week and flexible work options an essential part of your employment proposition.

Many years ago I gave a speech on Corporate Citizenship to a large group of HR executives and pointed out that companies, like countries, are really small societies. If your corporate “society” isn't fair, transparent and free, employees feel the pain. As I finished speaking and wasn't sure what people were going to say, a group from IKEA came up to me and gave me a big hug. That company, which very much embodies Sweden's socialist culture, is one of the most sustainable companies on the planet. They reinforced my message of building a culture of collective thinking, fairness and respect for every individual.

I think this message is clear. Take care of your corporate “company” and your people will take care of your business. I welcome your comments, it is the detailed World Happiness Report here.

