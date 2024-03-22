Writer's Weekly News Roundup: International Justice and Peace and Security





Associate Summary: Platform for Peace and Humanity is an international civic association that engages in 3 pillars of its work, ie research, advocacy and awareness-raising that are reflected in all its projects and activities within its mandate to promote peace and humanity under international law. The organization is further structured into regional programs: the South-Eastern Europe and Black Sea Region Programme, the Mediterranean Programme, the newly formed Central Asia Programme, the Towards Implementation of the Law for Peace Programme, and the Ukraine Programme. Each of our regional programs publishes regional analysis in a bi-monthly edition of the Peace and Security Monitor. The organization also publishes the Weekly News Digest and runs a Blog for internal and external contributions in the fields of international law, human rights, international relations and international security and peacebuilding. Position Summary: The writers of the Weekly News Digest scan the latest developments in the field of international justice and international peace and security and prepare brief summaries for the weekly publication. Deadline: 31 March 2024 (midnight CET) Start date: as soon as possible Duration: min. 6 months Commitment: 2-3 hours/week, flexible working hours Location: home office (remote) Remuneration: unpaid (volunteering) Duties and Responsibilities: Scanning the latest developments in the selected field (mainly but not limited to: websites of international courts and tribunals and media outlets reporting on international and domestic trials) and summarizing developments on a bi-weekly basis. Qualifications: Passion and commitment to the organization's mission and values, result-driven commitment, ability to work in an international team and handle uncertain situation with flexibility

Master's degree in international law, human rights or other relevant social sciences (qualified students may be considered)

Good orientation in the latest developments in the above fields

Good knowledge of the English language (min. C1)

Willingness to continuously learn and develop new skills

Strong time management and organized skills

Ability to analyze legal judgments and conduct thorough online research to identify credible developments How to apply Please apply on our website, sending your CV and resume in English: https://peacehumanity.org/join-us

