Rowing News | The World Drive puts the spotlight on the Andaluca region and the city of Saville

World Rowing is pleased to announce the Andalusian Region and the City of Seville, an internationally recognized region of cultural and sporting heritage rich in rowing traditions, as the hosts of a comprehensive package of high-profile World Rowing events in 2024 -2026.

Alongside the annual Seville-Betis race, the Andalusian Region and the City of Seville will host the World Rowing Awards 2024, 2025 and 2026. Hosted in Seville's iconic Pabelln de la Navegacin, these celebrations of sporting excellence will highlight achievements in racing, culture and community. Outstanding talents will be honored and awarded live on stage in a festive atmosphere of the evening.

Academic innovation will take center stage and attract the attention of the international sports world when Andalusia and the city of Seville host the World Conferences of Rowing Coaches and Sports Medicine. Scheduled for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2026, the conferences will bring together leading international sports leaders and academics to actively improve sports performance, rehabilitation and health.

Andalucia and the city of Seville are ready to host the 2025 World Rowing Quadrennial Congress and Joint Commission Meetings, where the sport's global leadership will gather to set strategic direction during the next Olympic cycle.

This division of events reflects the dynamic heritage of the Andalusian Region and the city of Seville and their capacity to host events of international importance, recognizing their leading role in the world of rowing and status as a global center for sporting leadership and celebrations.

As explained by the mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz: “Our city feels and lives sport like no other in the world and has demonstrated on many occasions its ability to host high-level sporting events.” According to Sanz: “By choosing Seville as the venue for these events, we take another step towards consolidating the sports calendar that our city hosts, making it a benchmark in international sports.” The mayor emphasized that Seville and its river “have a special relationship with Rowing and the fans will respond as always to an event that we are sure will be a success”.

Comments Asuncion Loriente, President of the Spanish Rowing Federation: “Welcoming the global rowing family to Spain is a great honor. These events provide a great opportunity to highlightSpain's renowned hospitality and our passionate commitment to rowing. We aim to deliver an unparalleled experience, making the coming years an extraordinary era for world rowing.”

Vincent Gaillard, Executive Director of Rowing World states: “The trust of the Andaluca region and the city of Seville as hosts of these events marks an important moment for Rowing. It is an environment with a rich rowing heritage and a progressive approach to hosting high-level international events, making it an ideal place to celebrate the achievements of our sport and build on its future growth. ”

Adds Juanjo Marquez, Founder and CEO of Athlete+ LLC, a key facilitator of this exciting collaboration: “We truly believe in the potentialfrom thispartnership. We seeornatural synergyas this cooperation will not only enrich the Rowing community,but also to deepen the connection between sport and vitalityANDthe fascinating region of Andalusia to the benefit of all parties involved.”

This announcement followslast week's announcementof the Regional Government of Andalusia sponsoring the rowing World Cup series.

About world rowing:

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, World Rowing (formerly FISA – from the French “Fderation Internationale des Socites dAviron”) is the international governing body of the sport of rowing. Powered by its 159 National Rowing Federation members, World Rowing sets the rules and regulations for the practice of the sport in all its forms, including but not limited to the disciplines of Classic Rowing, Coastal Rowing and Inland Rowing. /related. World Rowing also oversees Para-Rowing, sanctions events and works on coach education and other issues related to the sport of Rowing and its development.

About the Spanish Rowing Federation:

Based in Madrid, Spain, the Spanish Rowing Federation (Federacin Espaola de Remo) serves as the national governing body for the sport of rowing. Supported by its regional federations, it sets the standards and rules for rowing activities across the country, including disciplines as diverse as Classic Rowing, Coastal Rowing and Indoor Rowing. The Federation is responsible for organizing national competitions, selecting national teams for international events and promoting rowing at all levels. Furthermore, it focuses on the development of training and the growth of rowing, ensuring the vitality and accessibility of the sport throughout Spain.

About Athlete+ LLC:

Athlete+ works with cities, sponsors, federations, clubs, rights holders, sporting events, media agencies, content creators, OTT platforms and traditional TV networks to grow audiences, market their sponsorship, as well as activate and manage existing rights and assets. Athlete+'s expertise includes strategic sports event creation, comprehensive media planning, innovative sponsorship solutions and targeted marketing strategies in the area of ​​media rights distribution, all designed to enhance global and niche market development for his customers. Athlete+ also provides scholarship consulting to unlock doors to the future by connecting talented athletes with schools and scholarships that match their abilities and ambitions around the world. Their consultants lead the way, navigating the complex world of scholarships and NILs (Name-Image-Likeness) while helping athletes achieve their academic and athletic dreams throughout their high school and college years.