Declaration for World Water Day 2024 Water for Peace





Ottawa, Ontario (March 22, 2024) The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honorable Patty Hajdu, released the following statement: I would like to begin by acknowledging the hard work of First Nations communities in protecting their waterways, developing innovative water management practices and sharing their knowledge. It is essential that together, we protect our waterways and ensure that everyone in Canada has access to clean drinking water. This is a basic human right and not a luxury. Since 2015, we have worked in true partnership, in a spirit of reconciliation, with First Nations communities, partners and organizations to achieve these goals. Removal of long-term drinking water advisories:

Decades of persistent anti-Indigenous racism and discriminatory funding by successive governments have left many First Nations without access to clean drinking water. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has significantly increased investment. As of March 22, 2024, First Nations have successfully lifted 144 long-term drinking water advisories with the support of Indigenous Services Canada since November 2015 and prevented over 270 short-term advisories from becoming long-term. Comprehensive action plans have been put in place in 26 communities, aiming to resolve 28 active and long-term issues. While there is still work to be done, the number of active long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations has dropped by 73% since 2015. Today, 96% of all First Nations communities do not have a long-term water advisory . I commend the water operators and a network of local waterworks, water conservators and water haulers for conserving water. Indigenous Services Canada will continue to work with First Nations, supporting sustainable First Nations-led approaches to on-reserve water systems and ensuring safe and clean drinking water for future generations. Advancing new legislation proposed to ensure clean drinking water for generations to come:

Bill C-61, the proposed First Nations Clean Water Act, was introduced last year. It marks a significant advance in the Government of Canada's ongoing efforts to improve access to safe drinking water in First Nations communities, aligns with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and provides a significant opportunity for change significant. This proposed legislation will support First Nations in regaining jurisdiction to manage their water systems, create pathways to protect source water, and lay the groundwork for the creation of a First Nation-led water institution to support communities. For the first time in history, it would also hold the federal government accountable to ongoing funding investments to support the provision of equitable water infrastructure and services to First Nations communities. Developed through broad engagement that puts First Nations voices at the forefront, this proposed bill is a concrete step toward access to clean drinking water for everyone in Canada.

