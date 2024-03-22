5 ways to better build community with international students in Canada

It is no exaggeration to say that every academic and professional involved in recruiting, teaching or supporting international students in Canada is now worried about the plans of the institutions that follow the federal governments two-year limit on international student permits.

Beyond the financial ramifications, many believe this cap will potentially be endanger the diversity of university life. This is worrying in a country that has been known for multicultural and multilingual learning and work environments.

There is a gap between policies that affirm cultural exchange and the experiences of international students. (Pexels/Monstera Production)

Internationalization policies or strategic priorities of governments and universities alike have had stated goals for the integration of international dimensions in higher education teaching, research, services and goals.

For example, internationalization of the curriculum is about building a globally focused curriculum that helps students develop competencies such as intercultural communication and international cooperation. It can also mean, for example, international case studies on course topics, inviting international speakers or doing project-based assignments in collaboration with international colleagues.

Such policies should inform research funding, academic exchange programs and international partnerships. still research shows a growing gap between policy and strategic priorities that affirm the value of cultural exchange and intercultural learning and the experiences of international undergraduate students across Canada.

This gap includes being slow to design international curricula and treating internationalization as just a means to it increasing enrollment of international students. This approach ignores how both the campus and members of the wider community can benefit from innovative activities that engage international students.

How students experience belonging

It is important to think students' sense of belonging, as well as their aspirations and commitment in their learning communities on campus and elsewhere as newcomers to Canada.

But the engagement must also be about how post-secondary communities can make room for the knowledge, skills, life experiences and cultures of international students as part of creating more inclusive and equitable environments.

In 2022, I completed my doctoral study, focused on virtual student exchange. Participants in the study were international university students enrolled in an English as a second language credit course in Toronto and students in an English language communication course in Jordan.

We should not assume that learning in a multicultural environment facilitates intercultural learning. (Pixels)

I was surprised to learn that almost all of the international student participants in Canada said that the virtual exchange was their first real cross-cultural exchange in their university study. Such reflection perhaps shows that we are too confident to assume that learning in a multicultural environment facilitates intercultural learning, when in reality they may be more foreign to local and international students.

It is important to reflect on the activation of internationalization policies to support the learning and mobility of international students. The following initiatives enable local and international students to exchange worldviews and experiences. They can also potentially help institutions experience internationalization in more comprehensive ways.

1. Building translation communities

The variety of languages ​​spoken by international students in Canada is evident. With the support of peers and educators, international students can use their language skills to serve as volunteer translators in their programs or other organizations that need translation services in the local community.

For example, Language Bank Program at the University of Michigan meets the translation needs of non-profit organizations and other local community parties.

By coordinating frequent cycles of campus translation marathons known as Translate-A-Thonstudent and faculty volunteer translators, and even professional translators, come together to collaborate and complete translation projects.

By joining such projects, international students develop professional skills and gain confidence by serving the community where they live.

2. Podcasts

Podcasts manage to create an intimate environment where the host, guests and listeners connect through real-life experiences.

Co-production of podcasts can be an opportunity for international and local students to learn about each other. (Pixels)

International students in Canada is still subject to racism and stereotyping. Co-producing podcasts about shared interests with fellow students is an opportunity for students to break down misconceptions about each other.

Such collaboration also challenges arbitrary dichotomies such as native speaker/non-native speaker and expert-learner.

Podcasts can educate all students about global issues and inspire them to know more about the local and global communities they are a part of. Universities or instructors may use a variety podcasting approaches to suit them and their student population.

3. Curriculum design laboratories

There have been many calls for involving students in the co-design of curriculum materials. This can be a way to integrate their learning needs and global perspectives into teaching.

Under the supervision of faculty members, international and local alumni can serve as content co-creators by designing classroom activities, assignments, and project-based learning opportunities for prospective students in undergraduate courses.

of Content Creation Lab of Global Nomads Group, a non-profit organization that supports virtual youth exchange, allows young people to design courses that address important issues including the Sustainable Development Goals.

This example can be used in higher education contexts. Curriculum design labs can enrich the international knowledge and skills of faculty and students. Such laboratories can also foster a sense of empathy and compassion towards local and global struggles.

4. Mentoring programs

Mentoring programs empower students with self-confidence and leadership skills and support both mentors and mentees to feel valued and appreciated.

Senior international students can provide guidance, academic and emotional support to their newly arrived peers. Through mutual exchange, everyone has the opportunity to learn and appreciate diversity.

Student or teacher mentoring programs to support academic and professional development goals are common. However, more innovative mentoring programs aim for students to mentor faculty or staff members to learn about student experiences.

International students can mentor faculty or staff so they can gain insight into student experiences. (Pexels/Zen Chung)

Student Experience University of Toronto Mentoring Program connects staff and faculty with a student mentor.

When adopted to include international students, such mentoring opportunities can challenge perspectives on lifelong learning, authority, and collaboration between students and faculty or staff. More importantly, they can foster a meaningful and critical engagement with what internationalization means and how it is practiced.

5. Views of international students

In academic institutions, students are usually expected to complete course evaluations to help improve course design and implementation.

Current research and institutional practices have focused primarily on international student performance and graduation rates as indicators of the success or effectiveness of internationalization strategies and frames.

Survey of the needs and challenges of international students and how they understand internationalization are still overlooked when policies important to their lives are decided and reviewed.

University administrations should conduct frequent questionnaires and focus groups. These can address strategy gaps and review approaches to professional development, building international partnerships and developing relevant resources to support international students.

Higher education institutions need to rethink the meaning of internationalization as a complex and dynamic concept. International students should be perceived as collaborators rather than sources of university revenue to make their studies and travel more worthwhile for all members of the university community.

