The second annual International Consulate Day provides documentation resources for many





LADSON, SC (WCSC) – Exchange Park is gearing up for international visits from eight countries this weekend. International Consulate Day will provide documentation and health services for Spanish-speaking residents, all under one roof. The Latin Exchange Club of Charleston, the Charleston Exchange Club and the Charleston Hispanic Association are hosting the event for the second year. Organizers are bringing together consulates from Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Argentina, Chile and Spain to work directly with the community to help with documentation such as passports, birth certificates and ID card renewals. The weekend event will feature health organizations such as Shifa Clinic, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, MUSC and Palmetto CAP to provide a health fair. Latin Exchange Club President Luigi Bravo says guests can access health services as often as needed. The purpose of the events is to save citizens time and money to access resources they would normally go overseas for locally. Organizers say they schedule the event on a weekend to ensure most people can attend without worrying about their work schedules. Bravo says they worked to make the event accessible because he understands how important it is to have resources nearby. We have the opportunity to bring the consulates and work directly with the community and try to save time and money because otherwise we have to travel to get the service, says Bravo. Bravo says people from neighboring towns like Hilton Head travel to the fair to get help from as far away as Argentina. For us, it's a blessing because we're doing something and the Exchange Club, and the Latin Exchange Club and the Charleston Hispanic Association are doing something for the community, says Bravo. Bravo is already looking ahead to next year and says he expects Ecuador and Brazil to team up in the future. Organizers are expecting double last years attendance of 1500 people. The event is free and will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and from 9am to noon on Sunday. Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

