German International School expanding in Watertown





The following information was provided by the German International School in Boston: German International School in Boston (GISB) is excited to announce the signing of long-term leases for two campuses, signaling an important step forward in the school's expansion and development trajectory. The first campus is the current 57 Holton Street location in Allston, a cornerstone of GISB's educational history. The second location is located at 46 Belmont Street in Watertown and represents an exciting new chapter for the educational institution. These lease agreements mark a significant milestone for GISB, providing the space needed to accommodate its growing student body and enhance its educational offerings. The Belmont Street campus will serve as the future hub for GISB's preschool, kindergarten and elementary school programs. This strategic move consolidates younger students into a single campus. Meanwhile, the existing Holton Street campus will continue to be the primary location for GISB middle and high school students, providing a seamless educational journey for students as they progress into their later academic years. The GISB Board of Trustees anticipates that by the summer of 2025, the Belmont Street campus will be operational and ready to welcome preschool, kindergarten and elementary school students. Both campuses are slated for renovations over the next few years to provide state-of-the-art facilities that meet the evolving needs of GISB's educational programs. “We are excited about the opportunities these facilities provide, enabling us to provide a more inclusive and enriching educational experience for our students.” remarked Tilman Kispersky, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. With these strategic lease agreements, GISB is poised to continue its legacy of academic excellence, fostering a nurturing environment for students to thrive academically, socially and culturally. For more information and updates on GISB expansion and developments, please visitwww.gisbos.orgor contact Lexie Gross, Facility Committee Chair [email protected]. About the German International School Boston (GISB) The German International School of Boston is an independent school serving students from preschool through grade 12. The school offers a bilingual education with an internationally recognized German curriculum and is committed to academic excellence, intercultural competence, and global citizenship.

