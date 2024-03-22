Money budgeted for mental health, addictions needs to reach Sask., advocates say





Advocates say more needs to be done to ensure rural and remote areas in Saskatchewan benefit from provincial funding aimed at mental health and addictions. On Wednesday, the 2024-25 provincial budget included $574 million for mental health and addictions services, a 10.9 per cent increase over last year. Of that, $22 million will go toward increased hospital services, doctor visits and prescription drug costs. “Our focus is to help more people overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeodin said in a press release Wednesday. “By making addiction treatment more accessible, we can save lives, heal families and strengthen our communities.” Kimberly Smith operates a land-based welfare camp and homeless shelter outside Muskwa Lake, pictured above. (Submitted by Kimberly Smith) Kimberly Smith, health and wellness manager at Kineepik Mtis Local, operates a land-based wellness camp and homeless shelter outside of Muskwa Lake and another in Pinehouse Lake, about 360 kilometers north of Saskatoon. She said that while she is happy to see this increase in the budget, she finds that most of the funding goes to the main centers and other communities, especially northern communities, tend to get very little. “We've done decades of work trying to advance our programs and fund them,” Smith said. “A lot of communities don't have what we have because we're not building them.” LISTEN | CBC goes through the highlights of this year's provincial budget: Blue sky49:51Budget allocation Political Science Professor Tom MacIntosh joined host Leisha Grebinski to break down the provincial budget. We heard from CUPE about concerns about staffing the new centers and how important it is to retain health care workers, heard from a Weyburn woman recovering from a double mastectomy and got her reaction to a new assessment center breast, we heard from someone at SAID about what a 3% increase means in her life, and we heard what mental health support is needed in Pinehouse and how the budget will affect that community. Lori Skjeie is the Mtis Nation-Saskatchewan director of mental health and addictions. She said there is a need for appropriate cultural programs in northern communities. “I could see it being helpful in terms of, you know, case coordination, mental wellness under addiction assessment, individual crisis counseling, trauma, anxiety, depression, stress, isolation,” she said. Skjeie wants to see more programs focused on youth, a population she believes is underserved in these areas. New developments Also included in the provincial budget is $216 million for capital projects for kindergarten through grade 12 schools. About $8.8 million in funding will go toward planning nine new schools and two renovations. A replacement for Minahik Waskahigan High School in Pinehouse is one of the new projects. Smith said the community is looking forward to the new school, as many northern and remote communities face problems with failing infrastructure. “Other programs may go to the new school, or complement the new school, or start to grow with their programming,” Smith said. “If the services go to community-run schools, then that kind of opens up other places where some of our programs can end up.” Skjeie said having these spaces will improve mental health and wellbeing in the north. “Having this, a safe space to celebrate culture and teach culture where it comes from, you know, it aligns with the values ​​of Mtis.”

