



Public health leaders in Leeds, West Yorkshire and Yorkshire and the Humber are applauding the introduction of the Tobacco and Nicotine Bill, calling it a game changer with the potential to eradicate smoking within a generation.

The bill, introduced this week, aims to dramatically reduce smoking rates by banning the sale of tobacco products (including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes) to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. It ensures that anyone under 15 years old in 2024 will never legally buy tobacco, even as adults. While praising the bill, health leaders stress the importance of swift action and passage through Parliament. Councilor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for adult social care, public health and active lifestyles, said: We fully support this bill and are confident that raising the selling age for tobacco products will delay the uptake of tobacco in Leeds and reduce the number of young people taking up smoking in the first place. Victoria Eaton, director of public health at Leeds City Council, said: Our children deserve protection from tobacco, an extremely deadly consumer product. Tobacco kills up to two in three long-term users when used as intended and places a significant burden on health, social care and the wider economy, damaging productivity through illness and early death. Children who live with someone who smokes are four times more likely to become smokers themselves. Most people who smoke started in childhood. Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health at West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnerships, said: Most smokers start young and fall into the trap of addiction. The bill's proposals, with strong public support, could break this cycle. This bill is a game changer. We, in West Yorkshire, fully support it. It has the power to save lives in our communities for generations. Smoking remains a significant public health challenge in the UK, causing serious illness and premature death. Data shows that most smokers start as teenagers. While vaping can help with smoking cessation and accounts for a small fraction of the risks of smoking, it is not completely risk-free, especially for people who have never smoked. Health leaders emphasize protecting children from the dangers of tobacco use. By implementing preventive measures such as smoking cessation support and addressing youth vaping, significant progress can be made toward a smoke-free future. Leeds City Council responded in favor of the smoke-free generation plans during a consultation phase in 2023, encouraging other local organisations, partners and the public to also get involved in the consultation process. ENDS

