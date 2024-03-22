UN report warns global water crisis fueling more conflicts | Climate crisis news





Water resources are under stress as economies and populations grow with 2.2 billion people lacking clean drinking water.

Growing global water scarcity is fueling more conflict and contributing to instability, the United Nations warns in a new report, which says access to clean water is essential to promoting peace. The UN's World Water Development Report 2024, released on Friday, said 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have access to clean drinking water and 3.5 billion people do not have access to safely managed sanitation. Girls and women are the first victims of water shortages, says the report published by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), especially in rural areas where they have the main responsibility of collecting supplies. Spending several hours a day fetching water, along with the lack of safe sanitation, is a contributing factor to girls dropping out of school. Water scarcity not only fuels the flames of geopolitical tensions, but also poses a threat to fundamental rights as a whole, for example, significantly undermining the position of girls and women, UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said. While the report did not examine specific current conflicts, Israel has severely limited access to fresh and clean water during its war in Gaza. UN agencies have long warned that not only are children and women at great risk from thirst and hunger, but the lack of clean water has also disrupted medical treatment and hygiene. Lack of water security drives migration and displaced people strain resources in the places they settle. The report cited a study in Somalia that showed a 200 percent increase in gender-based violence against a group of displaced people. At least 10 percent of global migration is linked to water stress as the world faces a more erratic climate, researchers have found. The report also said: Global warming is projected to further increase the frequency and severity of droughts and floods, with more wet and very dry weather and climate events. Titled Water for Prosperity and Peace, the report found that roughly half of the world's population is experiencing severe water scarcity with some areas running out of water almost all year round. Most of the consequences are felt in the poorest countries, which have the hardest time adapting. The report estimated that it would cost $114 billion a year to provide safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in 140 low- and middle-income countries. Quentin Graft of the Water Justice Hub, an affiliate of UNESCO, told Al Jazeera: It's not just a water problem for people in Syria. It is not just a water problem for people in Sudan. It's a water problem for all of us because we grow our food on fresh water, whether it's irrigated or rainfed, and when you have climate change on top of an already existing water crisis, then we have a handicap to feed myself. While 153 countries share water resources, only 24 have signed cooperation agreements covering all their shared water, UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking World Water Day on Friday. More than 60 percent of all freshwater resources are shared by two or more countries, including major rivers such as the Rhine and Danube in Europe, the Mekong in Asia, the Nile in Africa, and the Amazon in South America, Sonja Koeppel, UN secretary. Water Convention, told the news agency France-Presse. The convention was established in 1992 to help promote the responsible shared management of water resources in Europe, but was opened in 2016 to countries around the world. There are currently 52 state parties, mainly in Europe, Asia and Africa.

