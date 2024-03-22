International
Big cities are running out of water. A new World Water Day report says it could worsen global conflict.
March 22 marks World Water Day, which is a day that aims to highlight the importance of fresh water for life on Earth. But this year, it comes as major cities around the world are running out of supplies and a new United Nations report shows that if the problem continues to spread, the risk of global conflict increases.
Within just the last few weeks, two of the world's most populous cities saw their taps run dry. IN Mexico City, officials said in early March that they fear a “day zero” could come when their water system doesn't have enough water to supply its nearly 22 million residents. That day, they said, could come on June 26 and last until September.
Many have already gone “days, if not weeks, without running water in their homes,” CBS News contributor Enrique Acevedo said.
It is a problem that is also felt in Johannesburg, the largest city in the South Africa. There, thousands of people line up for whatever water they can get, as extreme heat depletes their reservoirs and decades of neglect have allowed the infrastructure to crumble. Local officials have said that if conservation efforts are not stepped up soon, they could face a total collapse of the water system.
Sicily is also facing dwindling supplies.
“There is no water,” Rosaria, a resident of Agrigento, told Reuters.
Another local, Antonio, told the medium that it has been a “long affair”.
“The water in Agrigento is gold,” he said.
The issue appears to be escalating around the world, and a new United Nations report published this week explains that if it does, so will global tensions at an already difficult time.
“As water stress increases, so do the risks of local or regional conflict,” said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO director-general. news release Friday. UNESCO's message is clear: if we want to preserve peace, we must act quickly not only to protect water resources, but also to increase regional and global cooperation in this area.
What the report says
of World Water Development Report 2024 says that 2.2 billion people currently lack access to safely managed drinking water and that by 2022, about half of the entire global population will experience at least temporary severe water shortages.
As global temperatures rise, largely due to the burning of fossil fuels, these numbers are expected to worsen, as higher temperatures will also bring more frequent and intense extreme weather events, including drought.
But climate change is not the only factor. The report says freshwater consumption has increased by just under 1% each year, with agriculture accounting for approximately 70% of freshwater withdrawals and industrial and domestic uses accounting for 20% and 10% respectively.
The UN has created one set of objectives to ensure that water – a vital source of life on Earth – remains available. These goals state that by 2030, there should be, among other things, universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water, adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene, reduction of water pollution and increased efficiency of water use.
But according to the World Water Day report, none of these targets “appear to be on track”.
“Four out of five people who lacked at least basic drinking water services lived in rural areas. The situation regarding safely managed sanitation remains dire, with 3.5 billion people lacking access to such services, ” says the report's executive summary. “Cities and municipalities have not been able to keep up with the accelerated growth of their urban population.”
But it is not only individual and communal well-being that is affected by the problem. The UN says that having safe, abundant and affordable water resources is directly linked to global prosperity and peace. Water does not “cause” conflict, the report says, but recent events have seen civilian water infrastructure come under attack and the unrest itself has caused problems for vulnerable groups accessing water supplies.
“Water fuels prosperity by meeting basic human needs, supporting health and livelihoods, supporting food and energy security, and protecting environmental integrity and economic development,” the report said.
Women and girls are those most immediately affected by water shortages, as these demographics are often relied upon to gather whatever supplies they can. This can take several hours a day, and in many cases, means less time in school and potentially putting them more at risk for safety issues.
In Somalia last year, for example, an assessment 43,000 people died of the longest drought on record in the country, half of them are children. This came amid ongoing battles with Al Qaeda's affiliate, al-Shabaab. In Gaza, officials said the conflict with Israel has also strained water supplies.
It's not just cities on other continents. The story is starting to unfold in the US as well, with the Colorado River serving as a prime example of what's to come. Many reservoirs served by Colorado River faced serious shortages last year, draining reservoirs and further complicating where dwindling supplies should be allocated – a struggle that erupted into several battles between states, sectors and communities.
“The saying is: whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting, and that old adage is becoming more and more of a reality as we move forward here,” said Bob Brachtenback, who lives on a ranch in Colorado. CBS Colorado in December.
The UN report makes clear that the relationship between conflict and basic human needs is complex, but nonetheless connected. What it boils down to, they imply, is that unless the world works quickly to address dwindling water resources, global issues related to wars, agriculture, migration and other aspects that allow humanity to thrive will only intensify.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/major-cities-are-running-out-of-water-a-new-report-for-world-water-day-says/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Big cities are running out of water. A new World Water Day report says it could worsen global conflict.
- Rafah attack 'would further isolate Israel'
- Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, to become a publicly traded company
- Immigration boosts the US economy and has been 'underestimated'
- 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Screenplay Written, Says Actor Christopher McDonald
- Discount clothing retailer Ross Dress For Less is coming to Midland Mall
- 20 of the most prolific showrunners in television history | Entertainment
- Apple, Google, Meta to face investigation under new law: sources
- Women's tennis drops WAC opener to Tarleton State
- Are they really Kate Middleton and Prince William? 'Red Flags' Suggest Doubts in Viral Video
- A vertical garden makes its way to the top of the Hollywood Tower
- Is the impact of fashion on water neglected?