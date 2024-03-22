Big cities are running out of water. A new World Water Day report says it could worsen global conflict.

March 22 marks World Water Day, which is a day that aims to highlight the importance of fresh water for life on Earth. But this year, it comes as major cities around the world are running out of supplies and a new United Nations report shows that if the problem continues to spread, the risk of global conflict increases.

Within just the last few weeks, two of the world's most populous cities saw their taps run dry. IN Mexico City, officials said in early March that they fear a “day zero” could come when their water system doesn't have enough water to supply its nearly 22 million residents. That day, they said, could come on June 26 and last until September.

Many have already gone “days, if not weeks, without running water in their homes,” CBS News contributor Enrique Acevedo said.

It is a problem that is also felt in Johannesburg, the largest city in the South Africa. There, thousands of people line up for whatever water they can get, as extreme heat depletes their reservoirs and decades of neglect have allowed the infrastructure to crumble. Local officials have said that if conservation efforts are not stepped up soon, they could face a total collapse of the water system.

Sicily is also facing dwindling supplies.

“There is no water,” Rosaria, a resident of Agrigento, told Reuters.

Another local, Antonio, told the medium that it has been a “long affair”.

“The water in Agrigento is gold,” he said.

The issue appears to be escalating around the world, and a new United Nations report published this week explains that if it does, so will global tensions at an already difficult time.

“As water stress increases, so do the risks of local or regional conflict,” said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO director-general. news release Friday. UNESCO's message is clear: if we want to preserve peace, we must act quickly not only to protect water resources, but also to increase regional and global cooperation in this area.

What the report says

of World Water Development Report 2024 says that 2.2 billion people currently lack access to safely managed drinking water and that by 2022, about half of the entire global population will experience at least temporary severe water shortages.

As global temperatures rise, largely due to the burning of fossil fuels, these numbers are expected to worsen, as higher temperatures will also bring more frequent and intense extreme weather events, including drought.

But climate change is not the only factor. The report says freshwater consumption has increased by just under 1% each year, with agriculture accounting for approximately 70% of freshwater withdrawals and industrial and domestic uses accounting for 20% and 10% respectively.

The UN has created one set of objectives to ensure that water – a vital source of life on Earth – remains available. These goals state that by 2030, there should be, among other things, universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water, adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene, reduction of water pollution and increased efficiency of water use.

But according to the World Water Day report, none of these targets “appear to be on track”.

“Four out of five people who lacked at least basic drinking water services lived in rural areas. The situation regarding safely managed sanitation remains dire, with 3.5 billion people lacking access to such services, ” says the report's executive summary. “Cities and municipalities have not been able to keep up with the accelerated growth of their urban population.”

A woman fills a bucket with bottled water in an apartment unit in the Las Peñas neighborhood of Iztapalapa on February 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. TOYA SARNO JORDAN / Getty Images



But it is not only individual and communal well-being that is affected by the problem. The UN says that having safe, abundant and affordable water resources is directly linked to global prosperity and peace. Water does not “cause” conflict, the report says, but recent events have seen civilian water infrastructure come under attack and the unrest itself has caused problems for vulnerable groups accessing water supplies.

“Water fuels prosperity by meeting basic human needs, supporting health and livelihoods, supporting food and energy security, and protecting environmental integrity and economic development,” the report said.

Women and girls are those most immediately affected by water shortages, as these demographics are often relied upon to gather whatever supplies they can. This can take several hours a day, and in many cases, means less time in school and potentially putting them more at risk for safety issues.

In Somalia last year, for example, an assessment 43,000 people died of the longest drought on record in the country, half of them are children. This came amid ongoing battles with Al Qaeda's affiliate, al-Shabaab. In Gaza, officials said the conflict with Israel has also strained water supplies.

A resident holds a placard during a protest against the lack of access to water in the area in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, March 12, 2024. Johannesburg residents are left without water for several days, as old and crumbling infrastructure is blamed. WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images



It's not just cities on other continents. The story is starting to unfold in the US as well, with the Colorado River serving as a prime example of what's to come. Many reservoirs served by Colorado River faced serious shortages last year, draining reservoirs and further complicating where dwindling supplies should be allocated – a struggle that erupted into several battles between states, sectors and communities.

“The saying is: whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting, and that old adage is becoming more and more of a reality as we move forward here,” said Bob Brachtenback, who lives on a ranch in Colorado. CBS Colorado in December.

The UN report makes clear that the relationship between conflict and basic human needs is complex, but nonetheless connected. What it boils down to, they imply, is that unless the world works quickly to address dwindling water resources, global issues related to wars, agriculture, migration and other aspects that allow humanity to thrive will only intensify.

