Camera traps help researchers explain animal behavior during global COVID-19 lockdowns

A new collaborative study using thousands of cameras around the world reveals how animal behavior has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the study sheds light on how animal behavior was affected by changes in human behavior during pandemic lockdowns.

Led by the University of British Columbia, the study used data from over 5,000 camera traps to show that animal behavior varied in different ways depending on where the animals lived and what they ate.

North Carolina State University research professor Roland Kays contributed data from several camera projects around North Carolina and across the country, including Schenck Forest in Raleigh. As human activity increased in the Schenck Forest, raccoon and deer activity increased along with it.

What we found was that the single biggest explainer of changes in animal behavior was how developed the landscape was in the first place, Kays said. Animals in urban and more developed areas are common with humans. They don't really care if people's presence changes, and sometimes they actually increase their activity when people increase theirs.

However, animals in rural areas proved to be much more sensitive to an increased human presence. Without much prior exposure to humans, animals in those areas were more likely to be threatened and reduce their activity. Carnivores in rural areas were particularly wary of humans, significantly reducing their activity.

The pandemic offered researchers a unique opportunity to study animal behavior in a way that separated the effects of humans themselves from those of human infrastructure. Doing the study in wild spaces without many roads or cars meant that the effects of increased human activity could be studied without having to worry about those additional factors influencing behaviour.

These results suggest that people should be careful when planning development and recreation, as animals in wild spaces may not be prepared to adapt to a sudden human presence, Kays said.

These animals living in wild areas are very sensitive to our movements in the landscape. That suggests we need to be especially careful with recreation and other ways people are getting out into these rural, wild landscapes, Kays said. In more developed areas, that's probably less important, but in those spaces rural our presence can have a significant impact. on wildlife.

The importance of night was also a major focus for the study. Kays said some animals became more active at night as human activity increased, especially in areas where hunting was common.

Many animals are using the night as a safe space, he said. This study really highlights the importance of giving that safe time and keeping people out of wild areas at night.

Kays, who also directs the Biodiversity Research Laboratory at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, was one of more than 220 researchers worldwide who contributed data to the study. Part of Kay's contribution to the study included helping to collect and organize large amounts of data from Snapshot USA, a national mammal survey he helped found, which operates in all 50 states.

The Snapshot USA data was combined with more information from other country sites, which gave the researchers a bigger picture than they would have otherwise.

We have cameras in the rainforests of Borneo and the forests of South America, and in many places in as far away as Canada. We also have cameras in the suburbs of Edmonton, Calgary, which is a more developed area, Kays said. This is really the strength of the paper. It's not just a study in one country, it's in a wide variety of countries. It allowed us to infer some of these things that if we didn't have data across a large set of countries, we wouldn't have been able to.

The study was published March 18 in Nature Ecology and Evolution.