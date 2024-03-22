International
President Putin is creating a Russia that is prepared for constant war: UK statement to UN Security Council
Thank you President and thank you High Representative Nakamitsu for your briefing today.
President, the representative of Russia tried today once again to reimagine Russia's war against Ukraine as a product of Western aggression.
Of course we have heard many different explanations from our Russian colleagues in this room.
When the full invasion of Russia began, we were told that the invasion of Ukraine was not part of the plan. That the purpose was apparently to protect people who had been victimized and exposed to genocide. A claim that the International Court of Justice, of course, rejected.
Subsequently, we have been subjected to fake meetings about biological laboratories, about the persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church, and about Russophobia as a threat to international peace and security.
President, Russia's efforts to obfuscate and distract from reality are not only a waste of this Council's time, they are also ineffective. No amount of linguistic gymnastics by our Russian counterparts can change the facts.
The truth about Russian aggression is clear. For more than two years, Russia has engaged in a war of neo-imperial aggression in flagrant violation of the UN Charter.
President Putin is creating a Russian and Russian economy that is geared towards constant war with 40% of the country's federal budget dedicated to military and security spending alone.
It is clear that President Putin has no plans for peace any time soon, and indeed, it raises the question of his plans beyond Ukraine.
President, in waging its war of aggression, Russia has relentlessly targeted Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including two-pronged attacks targeting first responders. Just last night, Russia attempted to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Russia has kidnapped Ukrainian children. It has deployed UAVs from Iran and ballistic missiles from North Korea in defiance of the resolutions of this Council and has pressured foreign nationals to fight its war from Ghana, from India, from Nepal.
President, as the UN reported this week, in the areas of Ukraine that Russia temporarily occupies, it has tried to consolidate control through a climate of fear, using execution, torture, sexual violence, arbitrary detention, censorship, surveillance, political repression and restrictions of the movement all this is a stark contrast to the image of happy citizens expressing their democratic rights that the Russian Ambassador tried to paint in this Council last week.
President, the cost to Russia and the Russian people of President Putin's neo-imperial vanity has also been profound:
The Russian economy has lost $400 billion through sanctions and hundreds of thousands of young Russians have left for opportunities abroad. For those who have stayed, free speech has been silenced. More than 20,000 have been jailed for opposing Putin's war.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet is destroyed and about 3,000 tanks and 105 fixed-wing aircraft are destroyed. The Russian army suffered more than 350,000 casualties. Of course, you won't hear about this on Russian television, but it is very true for more than a million Russian mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers affected by the tragedy of President Putin's hubris.
And all this for a war that Russia cannot win.
Russia cannot win because the Ukrainians have shown by their courage and ingenuity that they will not submit. The Russians cannot win because the international community will not abandon Ukraine. We don't have cold feet. We will continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to defend its territory from Russian aggression. And President, finally, Russia cannot win because it is vital that imperialism and colonial ideology be a thing of the past.
So, we once again call on the Russian Federation to stop wasting the time of this Council, end its war of aggression and support the UN Charter.
