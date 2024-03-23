Governor Josh Green, MD | News Release – Department of Health marks World Tuberculosis Day





News Release – Department of Health marks World Tuberculosis Day Posted on March 22, 2024 in Latest Department News, Newsroom DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH JOSH GREEN, MD

governor TYPE KE KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR directory FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 22, 2024 24-034 The Department of Health marks World Tuberculosis Day HONOLULU In observance of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, 2024, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is highlighting tuberculosis (TB) as an ongoing public health issue in Hawaii. In 2023, Hawaii had 116 cases diagnosed with active TB, up from 100 cases in 2022. This increase parallels the global and continental experience in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the availability of effective treatment, people continue to die from TB. In 2023, an estimated 1.5 million people died of tuberculosis worldwide, with 16 of them occurring in Hawaii. Hawaii remains vigilant in its efforts to prevent the spread of this disease by conducting extensive contact tracing and requiring TB testing in certain industries. Testing is simple and offered free of charge through DOH at 17 locations. For more information on how to get a TB clearance, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/tb/tb-testing-locations-times/. When detected early, there are effective treatments for TB that can prevent the severe and contagious form of the disease called active TB. Symptoms of active tuberculosis include a persistent cough of three weeks or more, unexplained weight loss, fever, night sweats, loss of appetite, and feeling weak or tired. People with these symptoms are encouraged to be evaluated by their primary care physician. DOH has resources available to help individuals and doctors diagnose and treat tuberculosis. DOH has worked with various private and public partners to promote TB testing and treatment for our most vulnerable community members: immigrants, migrants and those living in group settings such as homeless shelters and people who are incarcerated . Through these collaborative efforts with our community partners, the DOH TB Control Program seeks to prevent late diagnoses, permanent lung damage and death, and end the transmission of this infection in our communities. These efforts work toward the global public health goal of ending TB for all. The Tuberculosis Control Program of the Hawaii Department of Health is part of the Division of Communicable Diseases and Public Health Nursing. Its mission is to reduce the incidence of tuberculosis in the state by providing effective prevention, detection, treatment and education services. Examinations and treatment are provided free of charge. For more information on tuberculosis or program services and activities, call 808-832-5731 or visit https://health.hawaii.gov/tb/. # # # Media contact: Shawn Hamamoto Information specialist Hawaii Department of Health Email: [email protected] Phone: 808-586-4407

