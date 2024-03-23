INTERNATIONAL LUXURY MARRIOTT HOTEL RESTAURANTS RECEIVE MICHELIN HONORS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU

In its 2024 guide to Hong Kong and Macau, Michelin awarded six restaurants of Marriott's international luxury hotels a total of nine stars

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Following the anticipated announcement of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024, Marriott International proudly announces that six of its luxury hotel restaurants Tin Lung Heen, L'Envol, Rn, The Ho Man, Tosca di AngeloAND Lai Heen have collectively earned nine Michelin stars. This recent honor adds to the accolades from the 2023 and 2024 Michelin Guides across Greater Chinawith a total of 11 Marriott International luxury hotel restaurants awarded 15 stars, including four Michelin two-star properties and seven Michelin one-star properties.



LR: L'Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong, Tosca di Angelo at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong



“We are pleased to share that six of our luxury hotel restaurants have received recognition from the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024″, he said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater ChinaMarriott International. “These recognitions honor the extraordinary dedication of our chefs and their teams to deliver unforgettable dining experiences through innovative menus, impeccable service and attention to detail. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional culinary experiences to our guests.”

Recognized worldwide as a leading authority on dining for more than a century, the Michelin Guide is committed to identifying and celebrating fine dining experiences and culinary excellence globally. Michelin stars are awarded based on a rigorous evaluation of five criteria: quality of products, mastery of taste and cooking techniques, personality of the chef, harmony of flavors and consistency of culinary experiences. Award-winning restaurants at Marriott International's luxury hotels in Greater China are recognized for their exemplary service, consistent excellence and a culinary philosophy emphasized by consistent quality, highlighting the Group's strengths and achievements in the culinary sector.

Three restaurants retained two Michelin stars through excellent craftsmanship

Tin Lung Heen IN Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, continues its legacy of culinary excellence by maintaining its two MICHELIN stars for the twelfth consecutive year. Located at 102n.d floor of the International Trade Center, the restaurant offers stunning views of Victoria Harbour and serves dishes that are as visually appealing as they are delicious. Led by Chief Paul Lauone of Hong Kong the most acclaimed talents of Cantonese cuisine, Tin Lung Heen is at the forefront of innovation and refinement of Cantonese cuisine. Chef Lau's exceptional culinary skills and deep respect for Cantonese traditions ensure that each dish not only preserves the heritage but also introduces innovative touches.

Signature Cantonese restaurant Rn IN Regis St. Hong Kong celebrates its second consecutive year as a two-star MICHELIN restaurant. The restaurant uses fresh seasonal ingredients to create authentic and flavorful dishes, showcasing the sophistication and delicacy of Cantonese cuisine. With over 35 years of experience in the kitchen, Chef Hung Chi-Kwong elevates Cantonese cuisine with fresh, modern interpretations of classic favourites. Chef Hung strives for perfection in cooking, serving guests a double feast of taste and visual artistry. To elevate the dining experience at Rn, tea pairings are recommended by the Restaurant Manager Kezia Chan, an accredited and highly experienced tea master. With her deep understanding and expertise in tea culture, Kezia carefully curates a unique tea pairing that harmonizes with guests' preferences and the particularities of the dishes.

Known for its attractive ambience and refined French cuisine, the French restaurant The flight IN St. Regis Hong Kong maintains its two-star rating. Led by Chief Olivier Elzera prominent figure among French chefs in Hong Kong, L'Envol offers contemporary interpretations of classic French cuisine, featuring a selection of seasonal ingredients dedicated to maintaining the exceptional quality of the food and drinks. Head Sommelier Tristan Pommier enhances the dining experience with expertly curated wine selections and pairings, intricately matching each dish for harmonious flavor combinations.

The restaurants were awarded a Michelin star for their culinary excellence

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant IN JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong has proudly maintained its Michelin star status for the fourth consecutive year. The restaurant's sophisticated design, inspired by a classical Chinese garden, combines traditional Chinese architecture with modern aesthetic principles. Under the guidance of the Chinese Chief Executive Jason Tanga seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in traditional Chinese cuisine, The Ho Man offers guests an exceptional dining experience based on classic dishes with innovative interpretations.

Tosca di Angelo at the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, renowned for its culinary excellence, celebrates its eleventh consecutive year as a Michelin-starred restaurant. The distinctive open kitchen design not only showcases the chefs' culinary techniques, but also engages guests in an interactive dining experience. chief Angelo AgliaThe director of Tosca di Angelodraws inspiration from his upbringing in Sicily near the blue waters of the Mediterranean. His passion for cooking, sharpened during years of preparing fish with his father, a professional fisherman, gives the restaurant a unique strength in enhancing the natural umami of seafood, resulting in authentic Italian dishes that combine creativity with tradition. time honored.

Lai Heen, signature Cantonese restaurant at Ritz-Carlton, Macau, stands as one of the region's top-rated destinations for high-end Chinese cuisine. Located on the 51st floor of Galaxy Macau, the restaurant offers panoramic views of the city, providing a magnificent backdrop for guests from around the world to indulge in authentic Cantonese dishes. The team of skilled chefs use premium international ingredients to create innovative recipes of classic Cantonese recipes, offering an engaging and memorable dining experience that encapsulates the spirit of Cantonese culinary heritage.

Unlock more culinary destinations on a star-studded journey

In addition to the well-known institutions in Hong Kong AND Macauvarious luxury hotel restaurants from Marriott International throughout Greater China are recognized in the Michelin Guide. These evaluations highlight the breadth of culinary diversity and the exceptional quality of gastronomy.

Lai Heensignature Cantonese restaurant at Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, is committed to introducing diners to the exquisite and artistic charm of the kitchen. The kitchen team, led by the Chinese Executive Chef Aiden Huangincorporates ingenious ideas into classic recipes with traditional methods and techniques from Guangzhou's rich culinary heritage. Located at 53st floor i of The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Jin Xuan Chinese Restaurant it shines like a bright pearl on the clouds, being reflected of Shanghai shimmering horizon. Directed by the Chief Executive Daniel Wongthe culinary team serves an authentic yet imaginative Cantonese menu of selected seasonal ingredients, presenting guests with an enchanting feast in the air.

Two restaurants in Bulgari Hotel Shanghai have kept theirs Michelin stars through consistent excellence. Delicious Chinese restaurant Bao Li Xuan has saved two Michelin starsand Italian restaurant Il RistoranteNiko Romito has won one Michelin star. The Bulgari Hotel restaurant in BeijingNiko Romito one was also evaluated Michelin star this year, presenting a distinct philosophy of Italian cuisine that thrives on innovative concepts.

With a commitment to diverse dining experiences and quality Michelin-starred experiences, Marriott International's luxury hotel restaurants in Greater China continue to set standards for excellence in the culinary world. Diners from every corner of the world are welcome to embark on an unparalleled journey of gastronomic exploration.

