Members News | Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the SLO International Film Festival announces its 2024 film lineup
The San Luis ObispoInternationalFilmFestival (SLOIFF) has announced an exciting film lineup this year, led by an Opening Night selection of critically acclaimed films.Ghost light and the Sundance comedy breakoutragsfor the Closing Night selection.
With a range of over 125 narrative features, short films, documentaries and short films, music videos and festival favorites from the past 30 years, the festival has a wide spectrum of content to cater to serious cinephiles, dedicated filmgoers and fans alike. occasional film screenings both locally and across the region. The festival runs from Thursday, April 25 to Tuesday, April 30, with a presentation in Paso Robles, and virtually, from May 1 5.
Also famous is the SLOFilmFestsSurf NightPeopleCentral Coast Film Exhibition,Cal Poly Short Cuts,Music video showcaseand a 45 specialthThe anniversary presentation of the horror classic,Dawn of the Dead(1978) in association with the local MicroHorrors film festival.
Additional programs include short films curated byRACE ISSUES,The filmmakers of tomorrow,featuring short films by those 18 and under, a collection of short films byEdge ActorsSchoolCoastal wakefocusing on films that reflect attention and30thAnniversary seriesfestival favorites throughout the years. New this year is the eventSkate Community,debuting the iconDogtown and the Z-Boysand the short documentary4DWN.
San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Director Skye McLennan said, “We are extremely proud that half of the films in competition showcase the creative talents of female filmmakers who identify as non-binary, and also half of the films spotlight individuals from different cultures. backgrounds. We strongly advocate the empowerment that arises when individuals take control of their own narratives believe in sharing these visions on the big screen.
IN George Sidney Independent Film Competition. Central Coast Film Showcase films are eligible in the same categories. George Sidney and Central Coast films will also be eligible Public awards in five categories. Three films in the documentary short category were nominated for Academy Awards, with one, The ultimate repair shoptaking home the Oscar.
Actor Josh Brolin is leading the Narrative Feature jury alongside Christopher Tung (Netflix) and Wendy Guerrero (Bentonville Film Festival), as well as Narrative Shorts jurors Lissa Khoshbakhti (Disney) and Fanshen Cox (TruJuLo Productions), among others.
Ghost light, directed by Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson, comes to SLOIFF on Opening Night after its Sundance debut. The Opening Night Reception kicks off the 30th Anniversary Festival and features an opportunity to meet special guests, directors and key contributors, along with food from Luna Red, wine from Ancient Peaks Winery and a live acoustic set from the popular SLO County band , IMVA. at the Fremont Theatre.
Extraordinary and heartfelt Ghost light follows a melancholy construction worker as he leaves his wife and daughter, only to discover solace and purpose within a local theater's production of Romeo and Juliet. As the drama unfolds on stage, paralleling his own life, he and his family learn to cope with their own personal loss. A poignant exploration of grief, Ghost light is the search for belonging and deeply explores the impact of unexpected connections.
On Closing Night, the SLO Film Festival wraps up with the announcement of the Jury Prize winners, along with a screening of the Sundance favorite, the comedy Thelma. Marking the directorial debut of Josh Margolin and inspired by the real-life experiences of his grandmother, the film stars June Squibb as Thelma Post, a victim of a phone scam. Determined to get her money back, Thelma embarks on a journey, unaccompanied by her daughter and son-in-law (Parker Posey and Clark Gregg), but aided by an old family friend, played by Shaft legend Richard Roundtree in his last screen performance. This intergenerational tale reminds us to never underestimate age and that it's never too late for an adventure.
More narrative highlights of the feature film include Slamdance winner, Giants of Africa, which features two first-generation Sierra Leonean American brothers, one an aspiring actor and the other a second-year law student, as they navigate the changing dynamics of brotherhood and their contrasting views of their heritage after one makes an unexpected announcement. French trait Mr. Blake at our service, stars John Malkovich, who arrives at a French estate and takes on the unexpected role of butler after realizing the residents need help. His arrival reinvigorates them and prompts them to work together to restore the palace to its former glory. A funny and emotional coming of age movie, Noise follows a rugby-obsessed teenager (Julian Dennison) in New Zealand as he learns to find his voice and awareness of his Mori heritage. It also stars Minnie Driver and Rhys Darby. Another Slamdance winner, The good bad things, tells the story of Danny, a young man with muscular dystrophy who steps out of his comfort zone and into the world of online dating.
Documentary features include the Sundance Best Director winner Sugar cane about an investigation into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school that ignites a reckoning on the nearby Sugar Cane Reserve. The inspired Let the Canary Sing takes audiences on a nostalgic exploration of the life and career of legendary pop icon Cyndi Lauper, with a rousing narration anchored by the inimitable Lauper herself. Executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, We Are Caregivers takes us into the heart of the Brazilian Amazon, where thousands are illegally occupying protected lands for quick profit, while indigenous people fight to protect their ancestral home.
Surf Nightin SLOa special surf film event is showing at film festivals Trilogy: The New Wave. The evening kicks off with a set from local band RIFF TIDE, and guests are encouraged to enjoy drinks in Fremont Theaters' stunning art deco lobby before the opening remarks and film presentation.
Several special presentations are planned, including a feature film cAMERA, shot locally in Morro Bay, and starring Beau Bridges and SOMM: Salvation Cupthe latest chapter in the acclaimed summer documentary series.
Every year coastal wake, a collective of writers, artists, historians, chefs, surfers and philanthropists, sponsors a series of films grouped around a theme close to the creative spirit of the Central Coast. This year the focus is on films that celebrate Mindfulness and Contemplation. The series begins with Groundhog Day (1993), with Bill Murray, followed by MATRIX (1999) directed by the Wachowskis, and starring Keanu Reeves. French film A man escaped (1956) directed by Robert Bresson concludes the series.
RACE ISSUES rejoins the film festival to present space, a free program of five contemporary short films. Prior to the film screenings at the Fremont Theater, RACE Matters will hold a Sunday brunch fundraiser at Saints Barrel with appetizers and bubbly. The following day, in all settings, is Central Coast Filmmakers Exhibition, highlighting the work of talented filmmakers from Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Later in the evening, Cal Poly Short Cuts features 8 short films created by Cal Poly students under the mentorship of Professor Randi Barros, screenwriter and editor, and James Werner, artist and associate professor of Art and Design.
of30thAnniversary seriesfeatures a series of retrospective performances programmed by keySLOIFF contributors former Executive Director Wendy Eidson, Founder Mary Harris, Palm Theater Owner Jim Dee and current Executive Director Skye McLennan.Double compensation(1944),Big night(1996),The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert(1994), Wild Bill: Hollywood Maverick(1995),Muriels wedding(1994),Dersu Uzala(1975),Pursuing Equality(2005), andRiding Giants(2004) make up the series.Riding Giantsscreens at the Bay Theater in Morro Bay with director Stacy Peralta in attendance.
New this year for the festivalThe Skate Community, an event kicking off in the lobby of the Fremont Theater with live music by The Bogeys. An exhibit of skateboards created by San Luis Obispo High School's advanced graphic design class will be on display along with a live screen printing demonstration. The reception is followed by the screening of two films celebrating the iconic skateboarding culture and communityDogtown and the Z-Boys(2001) and the short documentary4DWN.Narrated by award-winning Sean PennDogtown and the Z-Boystells the story of how skateboarding was revolutionized in the 70s by local skaters from the rundown beachside area between Santa Monica and Venice, nicknamed Dogtown.4DWNtells the unconventional and deeply personal story of a South Dallas skate park whose mission is to change the lives of everyone who walks through the gates. Legendary skateboarders Kareem Campbell, Stacy Peralta and Mike Crum will be in attendance. Skate-themed films will air throughout the day leading up to the event and includeArt and Life: The Jim Phillips Skateboard Story(1978) andThis is Brighton(2023).
Passes are now on sale and information about the film festival can be found athttps://slofilmfest.org.
