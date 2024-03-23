Hateful, cowardly: The world reacts to the attack on the concert hall in Moscow | Crime news

At least 133 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after gunmen opened fire on concertgoers near Moscow and set fire to the venue in one of Russia's deadliest attacks in decades.

A branch of the armed group ISIL (ISIS), Khorasan Province (ISKP), which has been active in Afghanistan and Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a televised address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack a barbaric act of terrorism as he declared a day of national mourning on Sunday.

Here are some of the global reactions:

United Nations

The UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the horrific and cowardly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the northern Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold responsible the authors, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism and bring them to justice.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement, adding that Guterres conveys his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people and Government of the Russian Federation.

NATO spokesman Farah Dakhlallah said the military alliance unequivocally condemns the attack.

Nothing can justify such heinous crimes. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, she said on X.

China

President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to Putin, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack, and strongly supports the Russian governments' efforts to protect its national security and stability.

Turkey

We strongly condemn this terrible terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a public rally in the capital Ankara.

Terrorism is unacceptable no matter where it comes from or who the perpetrator is.

Erdogan said Turkey shares Russia's pain, adding, Continue to fight against terror, the common enemy of humanity.

United States

White House spokesman John Kirby said: The images are just horrific and just difficult to watch, and our thoughts will undoubtedly be with the victims of this terrible, terrible attack.

European Union

The European Union said it was shocked and appalled by the attack.

The EU condemns any attack against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected, an EU spokesman said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the attack.

United Kingdom

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK condemned the deadly terror attack in the strongest possible terms.

We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest condolences to the families of the many victims.

INDIA

We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.

France

President Emmanuel Macron said he strongly condemns the terrorist attack claimed by the Islamic State [ISIL]in a statement issued by the Elysee Palace.

France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and the entire Russian people, she said.

The Foreign Ministry said that the images coming out of Moscow are terrible and added that light should be shed on these hateful acts.

Germany

The images of the horrific attack on innocent people in the Crocus Municipality near Moscow are horrifying, the German Foreign Ministry said. The background needs to be clarified quickly. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims.

We condemn the horrific terrorist attack on innocent concertgoers in Moscow. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those injured, Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in X.

Afghanistan

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the Taliban administration condemned the attack in the strongest terms. Kabul considers it a blatant violation of all human standards.

Cuba

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Cuba condemns the cruel terrorist act that took place in Moscow. Our sincerest condolences to the government and people of Russia.

Ital

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned what she said was a heinous act of terrorism.

The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable, Meloni said, expressing her full solidarity with the affected people and the families of the victims.

Japan

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemned the attack. Japan expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and expresses its heartfelt condolences to those who were injured.

Venezuela

We express our strongest condemnation of the armed attack that was carried out against civilians today in Moscow at the Crocus City Hall exhibition center, said Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

We send our condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with the Russian government.

Israel

Saddened by the tragic events tonight in Moscow. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those affected, Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.

Palestinian Authority

The Presidency of the Palestinian Authority condemned the attack and confirmed its solidarity and support for the Russian leadership and the friendly people of Russia, emphasizing its desire for stability in the friendly Russian Federation, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Malaysia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it reaffirms its position in opposing terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

Malaysia continues to underline the urgent need for a concerted international effort to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in a comprehensive and effective manner, it said in a statement.

Spain

Spain said it was shocked by the attack, saying it condemned any form of violence.

Our solidarity with the victims, their families and the Russian people, the Spanish foreign ministry wrote in X.

SYRIA

The Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack that comes after the great achievements of the friendly Russian people, adding that Syria emphasizes the need for intensifying global efforts to confront such massacres and bring their perpetrators to justice.

Norway

The Foreign Ministry condemned the horrific terrorist attack.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, X said.

Sweden

The Foreign Ministry said in X that it condemns any attack against civilians.

Denmark

Condemning the horrific attack, the foreign ministry sent its condolences to the victims and their loved ones.

Poland

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was constantly monitoring the situation.

I am in contact with the general staff of the Polish army, all services and our allies. We are analyzing this situation in terms of its possible impact on the security of Poland.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE expresses its strong denunciation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are contrary to international law, the foreign ministry said.

Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent condolences to Putin, the foreign ministry said.

The crown prince strongly condemned this criminal act and expressed his deepest condolences and sincere condolences to the president, the families of the victims and the people of the Russian Federation, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Egypt

Egypt strongly condemns the shooting incident, the foreign ministry said.

The government and people of Egypt express their sincere condolences and condolences to the government and people of Russia in this painful tragedy and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.