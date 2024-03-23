International
Hateful, cowardly: The world reacts to the attack on the concert hall in Moscow | Crime news
At least 133 people have been killed and more than 100 injured after gunmen opened fire on concertgoers near Moscow and set fire to the venue in one of Russia's deadliest attacks in decades.
A branch of the armed group ISIL (ISIS), Khorasan Province (ISKP), which has been active in Afghanistan and Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a televised address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack a barbaric act of terrorism as he declared a day of national mourning on Sunday.
Here are some of the global reactions:
United Nations
The UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the horrific and cowardly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in the northern Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold responsible the authors, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism and bring them to justice.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement, adding that Guterres conveys his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people and Government of the Russian Federation.
niton
NATO spokesman Farah Dakhlallah said the military alliance unequivocally condemns the attack.
Nothing can justify such heinous crimes. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, she said on X.
We unequivocally condemn the attacks targeting concertgoers in Moscow. Nothing can justify such heinous crimes. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families.
Farah Dakhlallah (@NATOpress) March 23, 2024
China
President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to Putin, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.
Xi stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack, and strongly supports the Russian governments' efforts to protect its national security and stability.
Turkey
We strongly condemn this terrible terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a public rally in the capital Ankara.
Terrorism is unacceptable no matter where it comes from or who the perpetrator is.
Erdogan said Turkey shares Russia's pain, adding, Continue to fight against terror, the common enemy of humanity.
United States
White House spokesman John Kirby said: The images are just horrific and just difficult to watch, and our thoughts will undoubtedly be with the victims of this terrible, terrible attack.
European Union
The European Union said it was shocked and appalled by the attack.
The EU condemns any attack against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected, an EU spokesman said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the attack.
I strongly condemn the terrorist attack against civilians in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, claimed by the Islamic State.
My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this tragic time.
Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 23, 2024
United Kingdom
Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK condemned the deadly terror attack in the strongest possible terms.
We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest condolences to the families of the many victims.
The UK condemns in the strongest possible terms the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus Town Hall near Moscow.
We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest condolences to the families of the many victims.
Nothing can justify such horrific violence.
David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 23, 2024
INDIA
We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.
We strongly condemn the terrible terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of sorrow.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2024
France
President Emmanuel Macron said he strongly condemns the terrorist attack claimed by the Islamic State [ISIL]in a statement issued by the Elysee Palace.
France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and the entire Russian people, she said.
The Foreign Ministry said that the images coming out of Moscow are terrible and added that light should be shed on these hateful acts.
Germany
The images of the horrific attack on innocent people in the Crocus Municipality near Moscow are horrifying, the German Foreign Ministry said. The background needs to be clarified quickly. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims.
We condemn the horrific terrorist attack on innocent concertgoers in Moscow. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those injured, Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in X.
Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the Taliban administration condemned the attack in the strongest terms. Kabul considers it a blatant violation of all human standards.
Cuba
President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Cuba condemns the cruel terrorist act that took place in Moscow. Our sincerest condolences to the government and people of Russia.
Ital
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned what she said was a heinous act of terrorism.
The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable, Meloni said, expressing her full solidarity with the affected people and the families of the victims.
Japan
The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemned the attack. Japan expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and expresses its heartfelt condolences to those who were injured.
Venezuela
We express our strongest condemnation of the armed attack that was carried out against civilians today in Moscow at the Crocus City Hall exhibition center, said Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.
We send our condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with the Russian government.
Israel
Saddened by the tragic events tonight in Moscow. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those affected, Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.
Palestinian Authority
The Presidency of the Palestinian Authority condemned the attack and confirmed its solidarity and support for the Russian leadership and the friendly people of Russia, emphasizing its desire for stability in the friendly Russian Federation, according to the official Wafa news agency.
Malaysia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it reaffirms its position in opposing terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.
Malaysia continues to underline the urgent need for a concerted international effort to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in a comprehensive and effective manner, it said in a statement.
Spain
Spain said it was shocked by the attack, saying it condemned any form of violence.
Our solidarity with the victims, their families and the Russian people, the Spanish foreign ministry wrote in X.
SYRIA
The Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack that comes after the great achievements of the friendly Russian people, adding that Syria emphasizes the need for intensifying global efforts to confront such massacres and bring their perpetrators to justice.
Norway
The Foreign Ministry condemned the horrific terrorist attack.
Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, X said.
Sweden
The Foreign Ministry said in X that it condemns any attack against civilians.
Denmark
Condemning the horrific attack, the foreign ministry sent its condolences to the victims and their loved ones.
Denmark condemns the horrific attack on #Moscow and sends its condolences to the victims and their loved ones.
Danish MFA (@DanishMFA) March 23, 2024
Poland
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was constantly monitoring the situation.
I am in contact with the general staff of the Polish army, all services and our allies. We are analyzing this situation in terms of its possible impact on the security of Poland.
United Arab Emirates
The UAE expresses its strong denunciation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are contrary to international law, the foreign ministry said.
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent condolences to Putin, the foreign ministry said.
The crown prince strongly condemned this criminal act and expressed his deepest condolences and sincere condolences to the president, the families of the victims and the people of the Russian Federation, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Egypt
Egypt strongly condemns the shooting incident, the foreign ministry said.
The government and people of Egypt express their sincere condolences and condolences to the government and people of Russia in this painful tragedy and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/23/world-reaction-to-the-attacks-on-moscows-crocus-city-hall
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hateful, cowardly: The world reacts to the attack on the concert hall in Moscow | Crime news
- A Holi Splash, Bollywood Bash at the Westin Pune Koregaon Park
- Weekly Article Summary: 3/18-3/22
- Gisele Bndchen Embraces the Little Black Dress in Alaa and Talks New Cookbook with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show
- Apple skips this year's tech convention, pain likely to linger over Justice Department lawsuit
- Everything you need to know about hay fever, including symptoms, causes, and treatments
- Trkiye 'strongly' condemns terrorist attack in Moscow concert hall: Erdogan
- The President of the Press Council explains the rights of publishers
- A mini reunion of Bollywood wives with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey at Alanna Pandey's baby shower
- Maine falls in the Hockey East semifinals
- How innovation is shaping the future of coffee
- It's beyond satire: Tumultuous week at the Garrick Club as members speak out | Club Garrick