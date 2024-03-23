Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; The Islamic State group claims responsibility

MOSCOW — Gunmen stormed a major Moscow concert hall on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its social media channels. A US intelligence official told The Associated Press that US intelligence agencies had learned that the group's Afghanistan branch was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the attackers after the raid, which state investigators were investigating as terrorism.

The attack, which left the concert hall ablaze with a collapsed roof, was Russia's deadliest in years and came as the war in Ukraine dragged into its third year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the raid a great tragedy.

The Kremlin said Putin was informed minutes after the attackers entered Crocus City Hall, a large music venue on the western edge of Moscow that can seat 6,200 people.

The attack happened as crowds gathered for a performance by Russian rock band Picnic. The Investigative Committee, the state's top criminal investigation agency, reported early Saturday that more than 60 people were killed. Health authorities published a list of 145 injured, 115 of them hospitalized, including five children.

Some Russian news reports suggested more victims may have been trapped in the fire that broke out after the attackers threw explosives.

The video showed the building on fire, with a huge cloud of smoke rising into the night sky. The street was illuminated by the flashing blue lights of dozens of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles as firefighting helicopters buzzed overhead to drop water on the flames that took hours to contain.

The prosecutor's office said several war-weary men entered the concert hall and opened fire on concertgoers.

Dave Primov, who was in the hall during the attack, described panic and chaos when the attack began.

There were gunshots, Primov told AP. We all got up and tried to move towards the corridors. People started panicking, started running and bumped into each other. Some fell and others stepped on them.

Videos posted by Russian media and on messaging app channels showed men lunging with assault rifles, shooting screaming people at point-blank range. A video showed a man in the auditorium saying the attackers had set him on fire as gunshots rang out incessantly.

The concert hall guards were unarmed and some may have been killed at the start of the attack, Russian media reported. Some Russian media suggested the attackers fled before special forces and riot police arrived. Reports said police patrols were looking for several vehicles the attackers may have used to escape.

In a statement posted by the Aamaq news agency, the Islamic State group said it attacked a large gathering of Christians in Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of Moscow, killing and injuring hundreds. It was not immediately possible to verify the veracity of the claim.

However, U.S. intelligence officials confirmed the claim by the Afghanistan-based affiliate of the Islamic State group that it was responsible for the attack in Moscow, a U.S. official told the AP.

The official said US intelligence agencies had gathered information in recent weeks that the IS branch was planning an attack in Moscow. He said US officials privately shared intelligence earlier this month with Russian officials. The official was briefed on the matter but was not authorized to publicly discuss the intelligence and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Noting that the IS statement dismissed its claim as an attack targeting Christians, Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi, an expert on the terror group, said it appeared to reflect the groups' strategy to strike wherever they can as part of a global war against infidels and apostates. everywhere.

In October 2015, a bomb planted by IS brought down a Russian passenger plane over Sinai, killing all 224 people on board, most of them Russian holidaymakers returning from Egypt. The group, which operates mainly in Syria and Iraq but also in Afghanistan and Africa, has also claimed several attacks in Russia's volatile Caucasus and other regions in recent years. It recruited fighters from Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union.

On March 7, Russia's top security agency said it thwarted an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by an Islamic State cell, killing several of its members in the Kaluga region near the Russian capital. A few days ago, Russian authorities said six suspected IS members were killed in a shootout in Ingushetia in Russia's Caucasus region.

On Friday, statements of anger, shock and support for those affected by the concert call attack were broadcast from around the world.

Some commentators on Russian social media questioned how the authorities, who monitor and relentlessly pressure Kremlin critics, failed to identify the threat and prevent the attack.

Russian officials said security had been beefed up at Moscow's airports, railway stations and the capital's extensive metro system. The mayor of Moscow canceled all mass gatherings and theaters and museums were closed for the weekend. Other Russian regions also beefed up security.

The Kremlin did not immediately blame anyone for the attack, but some Russian lawmakers rushed to blame Ukraine and called for more attacks. Hours before the attack, the Russian military unleashed an all-out barrage on Ukraine's power system, damaging the country's largest hydroelectric plant and other power facilities and leaving more than a million people without electricity.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that if Ukraine's involvement is proven, everyone involved should be tracked down and killed mercilessly, including the state officials who committed such an outrage.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied Ukrainian involvement.

Ukraine has never been used to using terrorist methods, he posted on X. Everything in this war will be decided only on the battlefield.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said he couldn't talk about the details yet, but the images are simply horrifying. And just hard to watch.

Friday's attack followed a statement earlier this month from the US Embassy in Moscow urging Americans to avoid crowded places in view of imminent plans by extremists to target large gatherings in the Russian capital, including concerts. The warning was echoed by several other Western embassies.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Friday that the US government had information about a planned attack in Moscow, prompting the State Department to advise the Americans. The US government shared the information with Russian authorities in line with its longstanding duty to warn the policy, Watson said.

Putin, who extended his grip on Russia for another six years in this week's presidential election after a sweeping crackdown on dissent, denounced the Western warnings as an attempt to intimidate Russians. All of this amounts to outright blackmail and an attempt to intimidate and destabilize our society, he said earlier this week.

Russia was rocked by a series of deadly terrorist attacks in the early 2000s during fighting with separatists in the Russian province of Chechnya.

In October 2002, Chechen militants took about 800 people hostage in a theater in Moscow. Two days later, Russian special forces stormed the building and 129 hostages and 41 Chechen fighters died, most from the effects of the narcotic gas that Russian forces use to subdue the attackers.

In September 2004, about 30 Chechen militants seized a school in Beslan in southern Russia, taking hundreds of hostages. The siege ended in bloodshed two days later and more than 330 people, about half of them children, were killed.

Associate Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

This story was updated to correct that John Kirby is a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, not the White House national security adviser.