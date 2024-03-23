FSU Center Forms Alliance with Panamanian Research Institute to Address Global Health Disparities

Florida State Universities Center for Population Sciences for Health Equity (CPSHE) is partnering with the Institute of Scientific Research and Advanced Technology of Panama (INDICASAT-AIP), a biomedical research institute in the Republic of Panama, City of Knowledge, marking an important step toward advancing global health research.

The City of Knowledge, a government-sponsored hotspot for academic organizations, technology companies and non-governmental organizations, is also home to FSU branch campus in Panama.

This collaboration brings together the community engagement expertise of CPSHE's leadership, known for its commitment to advancing population sciences and promoting health equity, and INDICASAT-AIP, a leading institution in scientific research and high technology in Panama.

Three researchers from CPSHE, which is located in FSU College of Nursing, have been appointed research assistant at INDICASAT-AIP for the next three years. As part of their membership, CPSHE founding director Frankie Wong, co-director Eugenia Millender and assistant director Casey Xavier Hall will collaborate on grant submissions, mentor PhD students, attend conferences and provide research support and expertise main investigator.

Jing Wang, dean of the FSU College of Nursing, said the partnership is an example of how international collaboration can accelerate progress toward global health equity.

By combining the expertise of both institutions, we can make a real difference in the lives of people in Panama and beyond, Wang said. This project has the potential to address health disparities in Afro-Panamanian communities and serve as a model for future research initiatives that prioritize community engagement and social justice. I am incredibly proud of the leadership role CPSHE is playing in this groundbreaking collaboration and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the world.

CPSHE and INDICASAT-AIP will work towards decentralizing the type of research being conducted in Panama by engaging in more community-based studies and involving the Afro-Panamanian population. The goal is to address health disparities and issues of public trust within science and healthcare internationally.

This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to advancing research and fostering international partnerships in the area of ​​health equity, said Gabrielle Britton, INDICASAT-AIPs research director for the Neuroscience Center.

Millender and Britton are working on a study focused on cognition and health disparities among Afro-Panamanians and aim to build a community-based participatory program that extends beyond this single project. The study will use CPSHE's expertise in community-based research to engage and connect with the Panamanian community and build on the institute's commitment to aging research and cognitive health studies.

The Gorgas Memorial Institute of Health Studies (ICGES) in Panama and the National Secretariat for Policy and Development for Afro-Panamanians (SENADAP) will support the project. ICGES is the nations leading organization for facilitating and conducting health research and where Wong and Millender are courtesy research associates. SENADAP is a Panamanian government unit responsible for supporting and advocating projects aimed at strengthening and promoting the social, political, health and cultural rights of the Afro-descendant population in Panama.

This joint effort with INDICASAT, ICGES and SENADAP marks an important step forward in our commitment to global health research and collaboration, said Millender. By combining our strengths and resources, we can have a lasting impact on health outcomes globally.

Britton drew parallels to the challenges facing the Black/African American community in the United States and the health disparities experienced by Afro-Panamanian communities in Panama.

As in the United States, in Panama, black people are at higher risk for a variety of different diseases and conditions because they don't have full access to health care or they reach health care later than most people, Britton said. .

Panama ranks as the second most unequal country in the Americas, particularly affecting the traditionally black city of Cologne. The city faces serious health problems, including the highest rates of HIV and tuberculosis. Britton emphasizes the importance of addressing these issues through science, focusing on generating data to influence public policy development and dismantle entrenched social structures.

In Panama, as in most countries around the world, African descendants are underrepresented in research, Britton said. We should have more because in Panama, they represent a significant part of the population.

In particular, the cooperation coincides with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moving its regional headquarters from Guatemala to the US Embassy in Panama. Britton anticipates that the CDC's influence will improve data collection and public health research in Panama, adding a layer of importance to the partnership.

