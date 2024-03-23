Pocketalk helping non-English speakers navigate Philadelphia International Airport





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 230,000 people from around the world have traveled to and through Philadelphia International Airport since the start of 2024, according to PHL. The airport is now trialling new technology that is helping passengers not get lost in translation. It is a manual translation device to communicate with passengers in 83 languages. “This pilot has been tested here locally at four of our six screening locations, including our international terminals,” TSA Deputy Assistant Secretary Christine Assili said, “and is also available at all checkpoints when needed.” While at those checkpoints, TSA officers use two buttons and the touchscreen to record their voice, and the device takes it from there. It translates phrases both visually and verbally ranging from notifying passengers of a hand search to asking them to have their boarding passes ready. The device helps non-English speakers navigate through TSA. The technology also allows officers like Julio Rodriguez to communicate with passengers who may be hearing impaired. “When they talk about it, it will repeat what they say and they can also read it on the screen,” Rodriguez said. The device is called Pocket and is made by Japan-based company Sourcenext. In a statement, Joe Miller, general manager of North America at Pocketalk, said: “Security is not an afterthought; it's built into the DNA of every Pocketalk device, and our products are HIPAA and GDPR compliant . Our unwavering commitment to these values ​​means that we do not record conversations. Our mission is to ensure that everyone can have a conversation, no matter what language you speak and no matter where you are in the world.” According to TSA officials, the device also records audio. “It's better to have this than not,” Rodriguez said. So far, four devices are being tested at PHL. With any new program, there are some bugs to deal with, including the device picking up ambient noise and not being able to translate words like “pat-down” in some languages. To solve this, officers are learning to pronounce words more clearly on the device and rephrase commands. This is not the only tool the airport is using to help communicate with passengers. Employees now wear badges listing the other languages ​​they speak. “We hope this not only further engages our multilingual speakers, but internally helps us build our community,” said PHL Vice President of Business Diversity and Accessibility Denise Bailey. So far, the device is being used at nine other airports across the country. More from CBS News Marcella Baietto Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She is originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home as most of her family still lives there.

