Rising rents in rural areas are putting pressure on English councils, the report warns HOUSING





A dramatic increase in the number of tenants in rural areas has prompted England's biggest councils to call for a new long-term housing plan. The number of private and social rented households has increased by more than half a million in rural areas over the past decade, overtaking London and major cities, according to a report by the County Council Network. Rented properties account for 31% of all housing in English counties, with rents in rural areas increasing by 19% between 2011 and 2021 to a total of 550,000 more households. Private renting has experienced significant growth in particular, with an extra 450,000 households renting in 2021 compared to 2011 growth of 31%, which is higher than London's 25%. Around 45% of this increase was in households in the south east and east of England, suggesting that more people have paid or chosen to move from London to the surrounding counties. It is widely accepted that the housing crisis is one that is getting worse, with rising unaffordability blocking hundreds of thousands from getting on the property ladder, said Councilor Richard Clewer, County Council Networks' spokesman for housing and planning. This new data reveals the impact of this in rural and county areas: with the increase in people renting in these places outstripping even London and major cities, while home ownership rates have fallen. With the cost of a property at 309,000 outside London and the average property price now 11.1 times the average annual wage, there have been almost 200,000 fewer households buying a property in the boroughs over the past 10 years. The County Council Network warned that the rise in renting, combined with property unaffordability, is affecting county and village councils. Waiting lists for council housing in those areas have increased by 10% between 2018 and 2023, an increase of 40,000 households. Meanwhile, the use of temporary accommodation has increased by 52% over the past five years and the number of homeless has increased by 18% over the past three years, an increase of 4,500 people. The report outlines a number of recommendations, including adequate funding for planning authorities, progress on the tenancy reform bill, a review of the right to buy and the implementation of a licensing scheme for holiday lets. He called on the next government to come up with a plan to fix a planning system that has been in a state of flux for too long, Clewer said. The next government must define a long-term plan for housing, including the recommendations we have put forward and with the advice of a key adviser, ensuring buy-in from the sector, he said.

