A Ripple Becomes a Wave: Inspiring Water Activism | Waterloo News

To celebrate World Water Day 2018, Autumn Peltier gave a heartfelt speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Now is the time to fight back and empower each other to take a stand for our planet, said Peltier, who was 13 at the time and stood on a bench so she could reach the microphone.

Peltier grew up in Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island and continues to travel the international stage speaking about Indigenous rights, inclusion, representation and collaboration, all while inspiring the next generation.

Today, the Water Institute at the University of Waterloo is honored to welcome Peltier for its annual World Water Day celebration. The event features a screening of the documentary, The water walkerand a roundtable conversation with Peltier to explore how young people can shape the future.

An afternoon session will feature a panel titled, Securing Canada's Water Future, which will explore the universities' legacy in developing approaches and tools for sustainable water management under the $78 million pan-Canadian Futures program of Global Water.

The day will also showcase how Waterloo students are responding to global water challenges with purpose-driven research.

An inspiring activism journey

Peltier made headlines early in her trip when she admonished Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at an Assembly of First Nations event, for his failure to enact policies that preserve clean water and the choices he had made for her people. He replied: I will protect the water, a promise for which she holds him accountable.

She has been a featured speaker at the World Economic Forum sharing the stage with Greta Thundberg, is a regular guest speaker at the United Nations, has been shortlisted for the International Children's Peace Prize three times and in 2022 was runners-up for the International Children's Peace Prize. with the Nobel Peace Prize committee.

Among many accolades, she was featured on the cover of Macleans Top 50 Canadians, as well as ELLE in their 2022 edition of 100 Global Women Changing the World and was recently inducted into Canadas Walk of Fame in 2023.

In April 2019, Peltier was appointed chief water commissioner by the Anishinabek Nation. She took on the role after her great aunt Josephine Mandamin, known as Grandmother Water Walker, passed away. Grandmother Water Walker was a respected water advocate who, starting in 2003, walked more than 17,000 km around the Great Lakes coastline raising awareness and praying for water.

Peltier began doing legal work with her aunt as Mandamin's health declined. She was the only woman who inspired me to do this work. If there was anyone who knew what prayers could do and what true commitment was, it was her. I am honored every day for the lessons he shared with me and the encouragement he gave me to keep going, Peltier said.

In 2020, Seeing Red Media Inc., which specializes in amplifying the voices of Indigenous storytellers, produced The water walker, a short documentary that traces Peltieri's roots, passion and perseverance. Released by HBO Canada, it follows her journey as she gains momentum and influence as a young global indigenous leader and water activist.

As she stood in cold and ice, in heat and rain, around every bend of the lake she thanked the water. At every pond and stream, she sought help from the water. Soon people began to join and the water began to clear. (The Water Walker voiced by Oscar-nominated Indigenous actor Graham Greene)

As a designated water advocate, Peltier continues to advocate for access to clean drinking water in indigenous communities and has empowered young people to protect the environment.

Many young people are becoming activists. We were realizing what future the adults are giving us today for tomorrow.

I strongly encourage the youth to stand up because we are the future leaders and we are the people who will make decisions for our country.

