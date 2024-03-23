22 years of justice denied

By Elizabeth Haight

The detention center at Guantanamo Bay has been open for 22 years as of January 11, 2024. First opened in 2002, Guantanamo continues to carry a legacy of torture, indefinite detention, Islamophobia and injustice. Detainees at Guantanamo are held without charge or fair trial, in violation of the US Constitution and depriving them of their basic human rights. These detainees have been subjected to torture or other ill-treatment and have been held, in some cases, for more than 20 years. A recent visit to the facility by the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while combating terrorism confirmed that the legacy of torture and degradation at Guantanamo Bay is ongoing, even if the expanded methods of interrogation torture technically ended years ago.

Former US President Barack Obama issued an executive order to close the facility in 2009, and there is global consensus from the international community that the facility repeatedly violates human rights law. Despite this, 30 men remain detained at Guantanamo today. Most of these men were never charged with a crime and many were tortured. Over half of them were cleared for parole or transfer years ago and are still awaiting next steps that never seem to come.

Some of the detainees who have been transferred out of the facility have suffered further injustice during the relocation process. In this complex system of agreements between the United States and foreign governments, many of the men are transferred to unknown countries where they are denied citizenship and basic human rights, such as the ability to drive, travel, visit loved ones , or get a local ID. After being subjected to multiple abuses inside Guantanamo prison, and finally being promised a new start, these men are sometimes left stateless upon release and given no assistance for rehabilitation or reintegration into their new communities, including some from the medical care they seek to recover from the torture they endured.

Mansoor Adayfi is one of the people who survived Guantanamo. Mansoor is a Yemeni national who was released from detention in 2016 after spending more than 14 years in prison without charge. Mansoor was still a teenager when he was kidnapped and taken to Guantanamo Bay, as he detailed in his recently published memoir. Don't forget us here: Lost and found in Guantanamo how he was physically and psychologically tortured during detention. After his release, Mansoor was resettled in Serbia, where he recounts how he was chased and tracked by the police, denied a local identification and confined to the city of Belgrade – unable to travel.

Despite his past, Mansoor has remained determined for a better life and was finally able to get a passport last January. He continues to fight for those arrested and has dedicated his life to closing the prison in Guantanamo. Amnesty International sat down with Mansoor to ask him a few questions about his experience.

Amnesty International: How old were you when you were sent to Guantanamo Bay?

Mansur: I was 18 years old. I was doing research for an institute when I was kidnapped by Afghan warlords and sold to the CIA and taken to Guantanamo.

Can you give us an overview of your time at Guantanamo?

I'm still there 22 years later. I lost everything there. Guantanamo is a facility designed for the torture, abuse and targeting of Muslims. It is a crime against humanity. People died there. People were tortured. People were paralyzed. All kinds of torture, abuse, physical, mental, psychological. There were beatings. There are people who leave Guantanamo in wheelchairs, and people who leave Guantanamo in a casket or a body bag. You are totally oblivious. Totally cut off from the world. You begin to lose your sense of who you are, your identity.

Guantanamo is happening outside the legal system, outside the justice system. UN Special Rapporteurs REPORT it's the last major piece that we have about Guantanamo, and she (Fionnuala N Aolin) said that the torture and ill-treatment that happened, the abuse, is still there. Guantanamo is said to be changing, but it is still going on. Journalists have stopped reporting on the torture and inhumane treatment of people who are still there without trial, without charge, even though they have been approved for release. The reporting now focuses only on giving legitimacy to the corrupt military commission, making the system look legitimate, but Guantanamo is happening outside the legal system, outside the justice system.

There are still 30 men in Guantanamo, do you have a specific message for them that we can share with the international community?

These 30 men are a message to humanity. For us, closing Guantanamo is about releasing prisoners who have been approved for transfer or release and getting people fair trials, to give justice to all. They were trying to keep the Guantanamo cases in the media to raise awareness and pressure the US government to close the prison and release the men. They were trying to appeal to humanity.

Do you think the US resettlement process of making deals with other countries and arranging for the release of prisoners in countries they are unfamiliar with helps to reintegrate these men into society in a rehabilitative way?

No. No. Absolutely not. It's a classified agreement between the United States and host countries, and some men are ending up re-imprisoned or tortured. Some are dying because these host countries refuse to provide them with health care. Some of the men were deported after the recent change of administration in the US and [after deportation] were tortured very badly. Some of them have died in recent years from the torture that occurred after their release from Guantanamo. We need political inclusion and actual rehabilitation and reintegration. of [ex-] detainees live under stigma, and they are targeted and surveilled. That's why life after Guantanamo is a whole different story, I did my thesis on that.

Is there anything you're personally doing and looking forward to in the next few years?

Yes! I have several projects. I am trying to complete my masters in project management. I am working on a new book about life after Guantanamo. I started, along with some lawyers, a program trying to raise money and help ex-prisoners with education and health care. We had a case where someone was released after 21-22 years and there was nothing. Everyone he knew was dead, he had no home, he was on the streets. So we did what we could, and what we could do was send him some money for help, for medicine, clothing and food. Cases would break your heart, we were trying to do our best. It's not easy.

Have anything else you'd like to share?

You know, the most important thing is that we make sure that Guantanamo never happens again. The answer is simple. Her responsibility. Without this there is no guarantee that Guantanamo will not happen again. At the same time, Id like to ask people to join us and the Guantanamo detainees in keeping the pressure on the United States. We have the power, we have the will. We know how important it is and we will keep pushing. So guys, keep pushing, keep fighting!But what does closing Guantanamo really mean? For all of us, closing the facility means that the United States must admit its wrongdoing, apologize to the victims, survivors and humanity, and compensate the survivors and victims' families, and there must be accountability.

After 22 years, ongoing operations at Guantanamo Bay continue. After all these years, the Biden administration should expedite the release of those men who have been cleared for transfer and prioritize efforts to close the facility once and for all. 22 years of torture and degradation have irreparably damaged the lives of many men. The victims and survivors of Guantanamo Bay deserve a life of freedom, dignity and human rights protected outside the facility, and the US government is solely responsible for that return, which is long overdue.

Amnesty International calls on the international community to help resettle Guantanamo Bay detainees by providing safe places for them to live with adequate health care, social support and reintegration facilities. It is imperative that their safety is guaranteed and that no other prisoners are placed in places where their safety is at risk, so that they can continue their lives with the same rights that all people deserve.

Elizabeth Haight, interviewer and author of this article, is a volunteer with Amnesty International's North America team. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia pursuing law school and a career in international law.

Amnesty International thanks Mansoor Adayfi for participating in this interview.