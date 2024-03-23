International
Fish harvesters reach agreement with NL government to allow fish to be sold to outside buyers
John Efford Jr. fought back tears as he broke the news to the hundreds of fish harvesters standing before him that they had reached an agreement with the Newfoundland and Labrador government to end days of protests, including a wild one Wednesday that canceled the provincial budget.
According to Efford, the de facto leader of the protest and member of the Fish, Food & Allied Workersunion, the provincial government has agreed to allow fish harvesters to sell their catch to out-of-province buyers, regardless of species.
They also said they are committed to pushing the boundaries in processing to promote competition within the industry.
“We're done,” Efford told reporters afterward. “Free enterprise for any species.”
Efford said they have also reached agreements to introduce new processing licenses and increase processing limits in an effort to foster more competition among companies that buy fish from harvesters in the province.
All pledges will have to be put on paper within five working days, he said.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, Fisheries Minister Elvis Loveless called the meeting positive and said talks would continue.
“We all share the same goal to see an organized start to the 2024 fishing season,” the statement said. “Our Government will continue to work with FFAW, the Seafood Producers Association and other fisheries stakeholders on these and other fisheries issues as we continue to recognize the value of the industry and the hardworking individuals who work within it. “
CBC News requested an interview with Loveless and was told he was not available Friday.
The protests are coming to an end
With an agreement in place, the crowd left the Confederation Building and headed home.
The protests have continued throughout March, leading up to snow crab season next month. The situation came to a head on Wednesday, when fishermen and their supporters shut down the Confederation Building and prevented the provincial government from presenting its annual budget.
They returned on Thursday, urging the Liberal government to press ahead with the budget presentation in the House of Commons despite the absence of opposition parties, unions and most of the media.
On Friday morning, protesters headed to a parking lot in front of the building. Efford told them he had scheduled a meeting with Fisheries Minister Elvis Loveless and asked them to refrain from protesting while the meeting was in progress.
A few hundred meters away, police in riot gear were ready for any outcome, blocking off a section outside the Confederation Building where chaos had erupted in the previous days.
In the end, their presence was not necessary.
Emotional fishermen with the result
Throughout the week, fishermen talked about the problems they encounter in fishing.
Most of them like Colin Kennedy talked about how they are committed to fish plants. They are given specific days that they can sell the plants, meaning other factors such as the weather often have to be overlooked.
“We fish in the smaller boats. We're told when to go, when to come and how much to bring,” Kennedy said. “We are putting our lives at risk.”
Kennedy said it was an emotional day, one where the future finally feels brighter.
His sentiments were echoed by Daniel Hearn, who could not hold back tears as he spoke to reporters.
“Since yesterday I had no future, what I got I will lose. Today I have a future,” he said.
Hearn said he felt he was under the thumb of the company that buys his catch. He said he felt short on time, unable to sell his catch elsewhere and unable to influence key factors such as salary.
These promised changes, he said, put some power back in the hands of the harvesters.
In a statement, PC leader Tony Wakeham said the deal should have been made months ago on a crucial sector for the province.
“After weeks of fighting with the Furey Liberals, the harvesters and crew members finally reached an agreement,” the statement said, “We will also continue to monitor progress. If the Furey Liberals fail to deliver, we will keep them responsible.”
Seafood producers upset by deal
Meanwhile, the Association of Seafood Producers was not in favor of concessions made to fish harvesters.
“We are very disappointed to say the least that a decision of this magnitude would be made as a result of this type of protest,” said ASP Executive Director Jeff Loder. “These are important public policy decisions. They should to be taken from the result of the analysis and in-depth policy work and we will have more to say in the coming days”.
Loder said he thinks Newfoundland and Labrador processing companies can compete with outside buyers, but they are concerned about the changes. He also said any changes to processing limits or new licenses could have a negative impact on the entire industry, which he says is already over capacity.
“The ASP is basically against any increase in any measure or any new license,” he said. “There are implications of this and we will respond accordingly.”
While many specifics remain to be seen, Effordsaid news of the new licenses should come within a week. He said outside buyers would have to apply to the provincial government to buy fish from Newfoundland and Labrador. Applications will be assessed by a panel.
“I think we're there,” Efford told reporters. “Again, there may be some minor adjustments that need to be made. But basically I think we're there.”
