International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination: Racial justice makes our movement stronger





The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was created to mark the anniversary of The Sharpeville Massacre on March 21, 1960, when police in apartheid South Africa opened fire and killed 69 protesters fighting racist laws that entrenched inequality between black South Africans and the white settler population. Activists responded with renewed calls for international sanctions and pressure on companies that were exploiting black South African workers. This spurred the international labor movement, including in Canada. It is important to recognize that the apartheid system in South Africa was heavily influenced by Canada's racist model of indigenous reserves and discriminatory policies against indigenous communities. PSACs' work to eradicate racism and discrimination requires that we confront it internally, in our union structures, as well as in the workplace and in the community. PSAC's Anti-Racism Action Plan The PSACs Anti-Racism Action Plan aims to create a truly anti-racist union and address the under-representation of Indigenous, Black, Asian, Arab and other racialized members in leadership roles within our union. The plan focuses on member education, better representation, greater engagement and political action. PSAC consulted with members across the country to make our union more inclusive and better represent our diverse membership. Learn more about PSAC's Anti-Racism Action Plan. Indigenous communities deserve justice Families living with the unbearable impacts of systemic racism and trauma deserve justice for their loved ones. PSAC has called on governments to complete a the Winnipeg Landfill search without delay where the remains of indigenous women, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, are believed to be. Our Still Thirsty for Justice Campaign continues to advocate for water justice for all, especially in indigenous communities, and we have gathered stories from PSAC members and community members across the country facing the lack of basic human rights to access safe and clean water. Prohibition of racism in institutions that aim to protect human rights We brought the fight against anti-black racism to the Canadian Human Rights Commission in the Senate of Canada, where we pushed for action. We are calling on the federal government to fully implement Senates recommendations to eradicate racism, sexism and systematic anti-black discrimination. Recently, we joined with a coalition of Black people and community leaders to present an official complaint against the Canadian Human Rights Commission for unchecked systemic racism and violations of international human rights treaties. PSAC also continues to support Black class actions fight to address decades of systemic racism against black federal public service employees. Government action is vital to achieving equality in the federal public service Many of PSAC's recommendations to improve the Employment Equity Act in Canada were included in the 187 recommendations of the Employment Equity Act Review Task Force. We continue to call on the government to implement all Task Force recommendations. Even the PSAC continues to object Quebecs Loi sur la lacit de l'tat (Law 21) that disproportionately targets racialized workers in our efforts to protect the human rights of all workers everywhere. Celebrating Arab and Asian heritage Next month, PSAC will celebrate Arab Heritage Month by recognizing Arab leaders who are challenging anti-Arab racism to build community in the fight against discrimination. In May, we will mark Asian Heritage Month to recognize the contribution of Asian communities and the challenges they face. Stay engaged and informed

