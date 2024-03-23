Russian Soyuz rocket explodes with 3 bound for International Space Station

Two days after one rare last second release interruptionA Russian Soyuz spacecraft exploded Saturday on a flight to the International Space Station, carrying two short-duration crew members and a NASA astronaut destined for a six-month tour of duty.

Soyuz MS-25/71S commander Oleg Novitskiy, Belarusian guest cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA veteran Tracy Dyson left the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 8:36 a.m. EDT (5:36 p.m. local time) and glided into orbit eight minutes later and 4 .

The Soyuz MS-25/71S spacecraft rumbles away from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying a commander cosmonaut, a veteran NASA astronaut and the first citizen of Belarus to fly into space. NASA/Bill Ingalls



The launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but the countdown was interrupted within 20 seconds of launch when computers detected low voltage readings in the Soyuz 2.1a rocket's first stage electrical system.

It was the first such abort ever for a Soyuz rocket, and it took Russian engineers a day to review the telemetry, identify the problem and replace the suspect batteries. Subsequent testing indicated that it was all systems go for a second launch attempt on Saturday.

As the Soyuz countdown began to a late afternoon launch in Kazakhstan, a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship launched Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station caught up with the space station and moved to dock at 7:00 p.m. 19 a.m. local time, bringing 6,200 pounds of scientific equipment, spare parts and crew supplies for the laboratory complex, including fresh food and coffee kits.

Soyuz is expected to arrive Monday with the space station, moving to dock in a port on the station's Prichal module facing Earth at 11:09 a.m. local time.

The Soyuz MS-25/71S crew – Commander Oleg Novitskiy (bottom), NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson (middle) and Belarusian guest cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya (top) – wave to well-wishers at the launch pad before liftoff in their spaceship for launch. NASA/Bill Ingalls



Waiting to welcome them aboard will be station commander Oleg Kononenko, cosmonauts Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, and NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara, Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps.

Vasilevskaya, an accomplished dancer and flight attendant with Belavia Airlines, is the first citizen of Belarus, a staunch ally of Russia, to fly into space since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

She was selected as a “participant of space flights” in a nationwide competition and will conduct research for scientists in Belarus as part of a program known as Belarusian Woman in Space.

Dyson is making her third space flight and second in a Soyuz. Despite the political tension between the United States and Russia, the crew seems to get along well.

“It has been a real pleasure working with the Navy,” said Dyson. “She has a fantastic attitude and that goes a long way when you're working alongside with emergency masks on your face in terrible conditions trying to get through (emergency training) procedures. She's been a real pleasure to work with to.”

Crew of Soyuz MS-25/71S. NASA



Kononenko, Chub and O'Hara launched to the station last September 15 aboard the Soyuz MS-24/70S spacecraft. Dominick, Barratt, Epps and Grebenkin launched on March 3 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle. Known as Crew 8, they replaced four other Crew Dragon fliers – Crew 7 – who returned to Earth on March 12 after a brief handover.

Novitskiy and Vasilevskaya plan to spend 12 days on the space station. O'Hara will replace Dyson for the trip home, and the trio will return to Earth on April 6 aboard the Soyuz MS-24/70S spacecraft that brought O'Hara, Kononenko and Chub into orbit last September.

Kononenko and Chub are in the middle of a planned one-year stay at the station. If all goes well, they will return to Earth next September, along with Dyson, using the Soyuz MS-25/71S shuttle delivered by Novitskiy's crew.

With O'Hara's return, five of the station's seven full-time crew members will be replaced, completing the latest sequence of crew rotations.

Dyson first flew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor for a 13-day visit to the space station in 2007. Three years later, she launched aboard a Soyuz spacecraft as a station crew member for the duration of long, spending 176 days on board the mail between April and the end. of September 2010.

During that flight, a now-famous photo of Dyson captured him gazing at the blue-white Earth suspended in the darkness of space, as seen from the laboratory's multi-windowed Dome compartment.

Just over an hour before Soyuz liftoff, a SpaceX Cargo Dragon lifted off Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station docked to the space station, delivering 6,200 pounds of science equipment. NASA



In an interview with CBS News, she said she now knows what to expect and “this time, I'm going to see how I can help others.”

“Part of the beauty of living aboard is being part of a crew and a team and helping each other out,” she said. “So if I have free time and the rest of my mates are working, then of course I'll try to lend a hand where I can. But if we're all experiencing some free time, I'm really looking forward to it.” looking forward to that view from the window.

“I have such a great memory (of the experience) and that dome shot certainly captures that, of seeing the Earth. And that just never gets old.”

The training it takes to get there is another matter, she said.

“That's the hardest part of what we do, the training, which requires us to be away from home for long periods of time,” she said. “When I did this on my first two flights, it wasn't so bad because it was just me at home. I had a dog that others were willing to take care of. My husband was stationed on a ship.”

“But now it's a bit different and I have a lot of support from my family, who have constantly reminded me that I'm doing this for them as much as I'm doing it for myself.”

Dyson takes in a spectacular view of Earth from the compartment of the space station's multi-windowed dome during a sojourn aboard the laboratory complex in 2010. NASA



She will face a very busy six months in space.

Boeing's Starliner shuttle, a NASA-sponsored alternative to SpaceX's already proven Crew Dragon, is expected to lift off on its first manned test flight in early May, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard the space station on a rocking flight.

If the flight goes well, the Starliner will be certified for use on future crewed ISS orbit missions, alternating with SpaceX's Crew Dragon and providing NASA with redundancy when it comes to launching astronauts to and from the space station.

“Today, all of our Crew Dragons are launching on (SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets),” said space station program manager Dana Weigel. “If there was a problem with the F9, for example, and we had to stay down for a while … if we had another vehicle, we could keep flying.”

And it would help to have one or more American astronauts aboard the space station at all times.

“So that's why, when we talk about having multiple providers, why it's so important for us to have that continuous capability,” Weigel said.

In June, NASA plans three spacewalks, or EVAs, to perform a variety of tasks, including work to prepare for the addition of a final set of solar grid blankets.

Astronauts have not yet been assigned to the excursions, but Dyson is a spacewalk veteran, and her experience could prompt NASA to send her back out.

“We have three EVAs planned for our growth, and I'm one of the spacewalkers trained to do those EVAs,” she said. “We'll see how they all work and who goes out and who stays in to fit them all in.”

