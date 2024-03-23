Out of this world | News, Sports, Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN — More than 300 people, many of them alumni, gathered in McKay Auditorium on the Youngstown State University campus Thursday night to hear Patrick Durrell, professor of physics and astronomy, discuss the upcoming solar eclipse.

Normally, Durrell's research focuses on stars and star clusters in nearby galaxies, according to his YSU bio. It participates in numerous international research consortia and works with some of the largest telescopes in the world, including the famous Hubble Space Telescope.

However, Thursday was different.

On April 8, the moon will pass across the sun, creating a moving shadow 124 miles wide that will cross North America from Mazatln, Mexico, to Miramichi, Canada.

Around 3:15 p.m., the total eclipse will hit Warren and last about 1.5 minutes.

“Now what happens during a total solar eclipse is the moon, as it is orbiting the earth and the earth is rotating and everything is moving.” Durrell said, “is that you will slowly see over an hour and a quarter the moon as it slowly begins to eat the sun and cover it.”

The moon will completely cover the sun at this point, and the bluish corona, the hottest part of the sun, will be fully visible as a sharp flicker of light around the shadow black hole, Durrell's PowerPoint demonstrated.

“You may notice some heavenly friends,” Durell said, referring to Jupiter, Venus and Sirius — the latter the brightest star in the night sky — which may also be visible during the total eclipse.

Before then, observers can watch the sun slowly slip behind the moon's black disc, but only, Durrel warns, with the right glasses designed specifically for a solar eclipse.

A good portion of Durell's talk focused on safety. “Many people have made a deal about eclipse safety,” Durrell said, “For wearing the right glasses and things like that – and they're right. Take it to heart.”

Looking directly at the sun, even when the sun is partially covered in an eclipse, is very dangerous, Durrell said. Sunglasses do not provide enough protection. Only specially designed safety glasses that block 99.97% of light and UV rays should be worn.

Staff handed out special disposable sunglasses made by Lunt Solar Systems.

Durrell warned the audience not to use old eclipse glasses if they have them, because the gels and films included will wear out over time and no longer provide adequate protection.

Eclipses are surprisingly rare events.

Every once in a while, a few times a year you will have a perfect alignment where the sun, moon and earth are in a perfect and beautiful line. And when that happens, the moon may just cover the surface of the sun. Durrell said.

The last total eclipse in Ohio occurred in 1806, according to government websites, and stargazers will have to wait until 2099 for the next solar eclipse to hit Ohio, according to Durrell.

Most of Trumbull County will be in the shadow of the eclipse while Mahoning will not.

The shadow will extend northeast of Austintown and Girard, covering Niles and Warren and points north of there.

A partnership between YSU's Ward Beecher Planetarium and Foxconn will provide a viewing station at the Lordstown facility.

“We've partnered with Foxconn because they have that big parking lot in front of (the Lordstown factory).” Durrell said. “And they have people who have experience moving cars around,” he joked.

The Lordstown event will start at around 1pm and finish around 4pm “However, no early birds,” Durrell said. “This is a business and they have people working.”

Interested parties should enter the parking lot in front of the Foxconn building at 2300 Hallack Young Road SW, Lordstown.

Observers are encouraged to bring eclipse glasses (not just sunglasses), lawn chairs and refreshments.

Sporting solar filter telescopes will be provided and operated by YSU Physics and Astronomy / Ward Beecher Planetarium faculty and staff.

People interested in traveling to see the eclipse should also be aware of traffic, Durrell said. Tourists often travel long distances and clog highways with their cars, often creating the potential for traffic problems.

Durrell expected people to travel from as far away as Philadelphia to see this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“I've never seen one myself,” Durrell said, “That's why I'm so excited.”

