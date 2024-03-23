A Journey of Sustainability: Waging the Climate War at the International Court of Justice

Noqu Mata Vuvale. I do not say this lightly.

Noqu mata vuvale it has a very special meaning in my Fijian language. It means you have opened the gates and entered our beloved home and there is a reason why we have kept this place special for you. You are family.

As I sit down to write this reflective blog in the form of a personal letter, I have thought deeply about the incredible journey we have embarked on. My heart swells with pride, love and gratitude for each of you who have stood by us in this fight for climate justice. Our journey to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been a steady path of determination, perseverance and unwavering solidarity. And incredibly hard work.

A family was needed, a global one Seal them.

How did it all start?

It all started with a small group of young law students in the Pacific, now known as The Pacific Island students fighting climate change who were fueled by a deep sense of duty to our people and our planet. Together with the Government of Vanuatu and a handful of civil society organisations, including Greenpeace, we dared to dream of holding the world's biggest polluters accountable for the devastating impacts of climate change on our beloved Pacific Islands and all nations that are in vulnerable situations due to climate. emergency all over the world.

We knew that our voices alone would not be enough to bring about the change we so desperately needed. So we mobilized. We mobilized our communities, our youth, our elders and our allies around the globe. From the bustling streets of New York to the remote atolls of Tuvalu, from the mountains of Papua New Guinea to the chaotic UNFCCC conferences, we marched hand in hand – singing, chanting, negotiating and shouting for climate action .

We sailed ours wake (sailing ships) and canoes, led by the inspiring leadership of young students, at the United Nations General Assembly, carrying with them the hopes and dreams of millions of people who could not be there in person, but were with us in the depths . Manna (soul).

The Pacific Rainbow Warrior farewell ceremony includes traditional dances, speeches and the symbolic 'I-tatau' gesture to say goodbye and honor the ship's legacy in Tuvalu, followed by a traditional food gathering to strengthen and forge new relationships . Bianca Vitale / Greenpeace

Together, we reclaimed our peace wake in a symbol of hope, unity and endurance just as our ancestors did when they sailed across the continents and the vast Pacific Ocean to build a future for the generations that will carry on their legacy. A future based on the principles of love for simple (earth) and the deepest connection with moan (ocean).

We showed the world that the fight against climate change knows no borders and that we are all in this together, sailing towards a shared future of sustainability and harmony with nature. What began as a Pacific campaign is now a truly global movement.

For us, it wasn't just for our Pacific Vulture.

It was about young people who were unable to connect with their ancestral land because the spiritual soil had been eroded.

It was about families having to retrieve the remains of their loved ones from shore as rising seas uproot graves and sweep away their dignified resting place.

It was about the pregnant woman who traveled over 10 km to get water for her family after nearby water sources were polluted by extractive industries and lost her life and child in the process.

It was about the inspirational elderly women who have taken their government to the European Court of Human Rights after heatwaves threatened their right to life.

This war was for all of us.

Discovering the power of evidence to achieve climate justice

But our journey did not end there. We knew that to really make a difference, we needed more than just marches and speeches. We needed proof. Evidence that would speak louder than words and compel even the most powerful among us to listen.

So we embarked on a mission to collect evidence from the farthest corners of our planet. Evidence that would move you to tears, to anger, to admiration, to love. All kinds of emotions are experienced through the most resilient human beings on earth. We heard their stories of loss and resilience, of struggle and hope. And we knew we couldn't rest until their stories were heard.

We collected evidence to provide to states – all countries that were part of this climate fight – to help with their submissions as well as to create our Greenpeace submission. Our submission included powerful stories from the Pacific, the Philippines, Norway, Mexico, South Africa, Switzerland and the Caribbean and in due course we will share this with you as the lived realities of these powerful individuals and communities cannot live alone in a submission but must be seen by the whole world.

Australia advances – Goes to the ICJ

And now, after months of tireless advocacy and relentless pressure on world governments, we have achieved a monumental victory. The Australian government, led by minister Penny Wong, has pledged to submit to the ICJ. This is an important step forward and we applaud Minister Wong and her government for taking this bold and necessary action for our world Seal them.

During the opening of COP26, 200 women gathered at Mount Yasur, an active volcano on Tanna Island in Vanuatu. Women hold signs, calling for climate justice in the Pacific. Green Peace

But our work is far from over. We need to make sure our voices continue to be heard loud and clear. The Australian government has given no indication of what is in the pipeline. We kindly ask the Australian Government to ensure full transparency of the content of their submission and to acknowledge its historical responsibilities and contributions to the climate crisis. We urge them to work closely, in solidarity and sincere engagement with Pacific governments throughout this process, ensuring that our voices are at the forefront of the conversation. For this advisory opinion to truly protect the human rights of present and future generations, Australia must be a true ally and a true supporter.

What is expected next?

In the next phase, June 2024, states will have an opportunity to respond to other states' submissions and you will find obvious objectors. But we will not be deterred. We will continue to fight. The year-end hearings provide an opportunity to focus the voices of our communities on the ground, and we will not miss this opportunity.

As we look forward to the next steps in this historic journey, let us remember the resilience and determination that brought us to this point. Let's take a moment to acknowledge the incredible leadership of the Pacific Islander students fighting against climate change, the Vanuatu government and the proud people of the Pacific. Let us continue to stand together, united in our commitment to protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

It's time for ours wake to enter the gates of the highest court of the world and break down the walls of legal barriers with love, compassion, endurance and the powerful energy of our people.

Thank you to each and every one of you who have been a part of this incredible journey so far. And we can't start the next phase without you. You will always have a beloved place in Pacific Vacations. Together, we will win.

Loloma Levu (With deepest love)

Shiva Gounden is the Pacific Chief for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.