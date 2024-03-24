Leo Varadkar: What's behind Irish Prime Minister's shock resignation?





Prime Minister Leo Varadkar shocked Ireland when he frankly announced last week that he was no longer the best person to lead his country.

The Taoiseach has stunned journalists, opposition lawmakers and even members of his own government with his decision to step down for personal but mostly political reasons.

The 45-year-old had become a familiar face on the international stage after making headlines in 2017 when, aged 38, he became the youngest prime minister in Irish history. Ireland's first gay and mixed leader quickly became the face of a new, more liberal Ireland, driving progressive social change through a string of successful referendums.

He had taken up the role of acting leader again in December 2022 as part of a job rotation agreed by the coalition government formed after the 2020 general election.

In recent weeks, Varadkar has drawn praise for his solidarity with the people of Gaza, challenging President Joe Biden on continued US support for Israel during a state visit last week.

Irish Times political correspondent Jennifer Bray was notified less than an hour later of the surprise announcement by the acting chief on Wednesday. Bray told CNN that the resignation came as a shock to everyone.

Gary Murphy, professor of politics at Dublin City University, said there was a certain humility in the speech not usually associated with the apolitical who is often perceived as aloof and lacking the common touch.

Murphy said that an incumbent resigning without any pressure from his party to do so is truly unprecedented in the Irish state.

Even Varadkar appeared to be still catching his breath on Thursday afternoon when he told reporters gathered in Brussels for a summit of EU leaders that the decision had not yet sunk in. He tried to dispel rumors that a scandal could be lurking on the horizon, stressing that there was no event or thing that triggered his resignation.

Despite this, I question the timing of his decision, less than three months away from local and European elections. His successor, widely tipped to be Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, will have to lead the centre-right Fine Gael political party against a fierce opposition.

Leo Varadkar has often been described by commentators as a man in a hurry, having scored the country's top post after less than 10 years in politics. After a short-lived career as a doctor, Varadkar quickly rose to the top, cutting high-profile jobs as health minister and transport minister.

After being appointed acting leader in 2017, he quickly established himself as a leader for early risers, promising to bring prosperity and financial stability to Ireland after a devastating financial crash.

And although opposition figures and some commentators have branded him a Thatcherite neoliberalist, Murphy insists Varadkar has never governed like that.

His administration, even before [the Covid-19 pandemic] It wasn't shy about spending public money, it just didn't take capital or political credit, Murphy said.

Varadkars steady leadership during the pandemic was nothing to scoff at, Murphy added. The Irish government took a more cautious approach to the lockdown measures, which, while sometimes unpopular, peaked with significantly lower case numbers and death rates than its nearest neighbour, the United Kingdom.

He also scored an important victory with his handling of the Brexit saga, Bray said, pointing to his success in breaking the deadlock over a no-deal Brexit in 2019. His ability to deal with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not resonate with the Irish public however, who wanted to hear less about Brexit and more about solutions to what was a deepening housing and homelessness crisis, according to Bray.

Varadkars handling of the housing crisis in particular will be the biggest mark on his legacy. In both terms as taoiseach, his government's failure to hit affordable housing targets has left a generation of young voters unable to buy homes.

Under his tenure, Ireland succeeded in removing some of the conservative social norms propagated by the Catholic Church, through referendums legalizing same-sex marriage and lifting the ban on abortion. That strong history came to an end in early March, when a referendum to remove a constitutional reference to a woman's place in the home was resoundingly rejected, in a crushing defeat for Varadkar and his government.

The sheer scale of the loss must have had an impact on his decision to go, Murphy commented, saying Varadkar may have felt some responsibility for it.

As several political heavyweights, including finance minister and Eurogroup chairman Paschal Donohoe, refused to throw their hat in the ring, the stage is now set for Simon Harris to become the next leader.

The 37-year-old, who rose to prominence during his time as health minister during the pandemic, is considered by many to be a mirror image of Varadkar, Murphy said. However, a more amiable and effective communicator, Harris has built a large online following through frequent use of platforms such as Instagram and Tik Tok.

Simon Harris has promised to bring vigor and energy to the role and Fine Gael will be hoping he can connect them with an increasingly distant electorate: younger voters, Bray said.

He will face a galvanized opposition in the form of the Irish nationalist Sinn Fin party, which has made steady gains since their impressive election success in 2020. The party, led by Mary Lou McDonald, has fueled failed governments to address the issue of housing in particular, promising the electorate that he has the policies to end the crisis.

The big question is whether Harris has the political substance behind Polish, Murphy added, saying his big challenge will be to put forward some ideas that will catch on with voters ahead of the next general election, which should take place before March 2025.