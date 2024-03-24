My, How the Times flew By | News, Sports, Jobs

Another March 22nd has come and gone, marking Sally and I's 44th wedding anniversary, with today, March 23rd, marking the anniversary of the day we met 45 years ago. Many times in this life together we have asked each other the question, “Where did the time go?”

Greg Peterson, the “Edward R. Murrow” of Jamestown, once sat me down and interviewed me for the Young Readers Program at the Robert H. Jackson Center, which I directed for several years shortly after I retired from full-time teaching. . In his editorial genius way, he edited the video using my first statement, which was along the lines of “It is said that the measurement of a life can be based on how many stories a person has to tell.” I had a pretty good life those first 27 years of my life, and I have a lot of stories from that part of my existence, but the percentage of those in 27 years won't even come close to the percentage of stories I have from the 43 years of my life. last time with the love of my life, Sally.

There are many times, especially lately, when I get up from the living room chair and go to the kitchen and I can't remember why when I get there. There are times when I think of something, like a possible future article topic, or something I need to do tomorrow, but don't write it down, then I have to rack my brain to remember what it was. Sometimes I'm successful, sometimes I'm not. (I think I should invest in stock Post-it Notes because I use them so often as I get older – but no.) That said, my short-term memory is shaky at times, but my long-term memory works fine. I can recall many stories from my own life, as evidenced by the many stories I have told these past 14 years of writing this column.

Jimmy Buffett once made a song titled, Useless But Important Information. I think that might describe my long-term memory. I have a lot of useless information (to many, but important to me) that I like to share, especially when I reminisce with the people involved in the stories mentioned in gatherings of one kind or another. In situations where I am sharing stories with people who are not participants in them, I like my stories and want to share them with others, for fun or for learning purposes. For those who were involved with many of them, I need them to know how special they are to me, so special that I can remember our relationships, some going back to my childhood.

The first 43 years of my married life with Sally focused on a few things. One was our children. I became a parent on our wedding day and boy was it like taking a Polar Plunge in Chautauqua Lake on a snowy January day. I had worked with children before, but not with any that were mine. I couldn't send my kids to the principal's office when they did something against our rules. We were the leaders, so we had to set rules and consequences.

We did, but most of it was trial and error (lots of it) on my part. Also, I had to get used to having girls and planning activities that they would enjoy. We tried to get them involved in things they might want to do. In time, they started Girl Scouting, Chasy cheered in junior high football and started playing the violin. Both girls swam, Chrissy did gymnastics, tried the clarinet and enjoyed making art. They were both Altar Servers and over time, we camped at Allegany State Park, we even took a trip to Florida, but I feel the girls were cheated in my early parenting tenure, which brings me to the second thing that is life was concentrated at that time.

When we got married, I was a relatively young teacher, earning just over ten thousand dollars, and I tried to supplement that with extracurricular activities that paid to add to our family's coffers. I coached two school sports at the time, one was Modified Football at Washington, the other Varsity Baseball at Panama before I took over JV, and later the Varsity Baseball team at JHS before moving to Cassadaga Valley to coach Varsity Baseball. I was also umpiring baseball in the area to make a little extra money, so I was away a lot. I missed a lot of bedtime stories, meals, and “what did you do today” conversations when the girls were young. We got through those days, though, and when the girls were older (teenagers) Jon appeared in our world.

When Jon got old enough (5), he took up many activities (multiple sports, later Altar Server, later mowing our parish cemetery, eventually a job at McD's.) By then, though, the girls were gone, so that we started over and became parents again. This time we had a little more experience, there was only one kid, and he and I both loved the sport, so it was a little easier.

So for about 20 years after I do our time was spent working, training (me) and parenting. During that time, I was able to coach some of Jon's youth teams and organize some travel teams from when Jon was 10 to 18 years old. We took many baseball trips which included trips to Cooperstown, Reading, Scranton, Cleveland, Buffalo and Dunkirk. We also, as fans, watched a number of Cleveland Indians games as well. We also did some camping and also visited The Field of Dreams, California and Florida.

Stay tuned for next weekend's narrative to read, what Paul Harvey so eloquently described as, The Rest of the Story.